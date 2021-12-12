The show which may have caught your imagination on ITV’s first episode of the new game show, Walk The Line, last night is coming to Edinburgh.

QUEENZ – The Show With Balls! are ready to show off their live vocals and fierce dance routines on stage from 2022. Billed as Death-Dropping Divas who dance like Britney and sing like Whitney the face members of the act praise a night like no other, but with classic music from The Spice Girls and Lady GaGa.

Show creator and producer, David Griego, said: “Alongside the most talented live singing Queens you’ll ever hear this show is all about fun… giving people across the country a chance to live for the moment, celebrate life and party with our incredible drag divas for a night like no other!”

Gold Queen, Bella DuBall said: “We’re so proud to be given the opportunity to share our talent on national prime time TV last night, and to get the feedback we did from national treasures and pop royalty means the world! And now we can’t wait to get out there and invite the world in all its sequined glory to a non-apologetic pop party, celebrating unity, unicorns, divas and death drops as we bring our show to theatres across the UK in 2022!”

QUEENZ will appear at the Usher Hall on 16 March 2023 – it will be here sooner than you think.

QUEENZ is made up of a mix of singers and dancers –

Grant Jackson is Gold Queen – Bella DuBall, who went viral on TikTok with a Celine Dion vocal so good most accused him of lip syncing

joins the cast as the White Queen – Mis Dia Montay and last but not least Josh Hanson takes to the stage for their first professional role as Pink Queen – Candy Caned.

Josh said: “My Drag journey began in lockdown in January 2021 and little did I know within months I’d be working alongside West End professionals and choreographers that have worked with the likes of Little Mix and the Spice Girls! I still have to pinch myself for this beautiful opportunity I have been blessed with. I cannot wait to share our singing and sassiness with the crowds on this tour next year. This really is a dream of mine and to experience this with my sisters is magical.”

www.queenztheshow.com

Walk The Line is the new game show with contestants who want to be singers, and celeb judges standing between them and stardom. There is also the temptation of some cash on offer – which they have to resist to go forward to the next round of the competition. The winner can walk off with £500,000 if they manage to do just that.

