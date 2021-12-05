Dom Whiting has led many bike rides during lockdown with his energetic DJ sets broadcast from his bike.
Hundreds of people on bikes joined him in Edinburgh on Sunday beginning at Bristo Square and travelling all the way to Portobello. (we confess we left the ride before then…). It was a lot of fun, loud music, cycling of all varieties from the most basic two wheelers to cargo bikes with children aboard – and then there was Dom himself with a deck on board to keep everyone entertained with the tunes.
And this was just the kind of fun everyone taking part appeared to be in need of. Drivers were very patient and tooted their support, and eventually at Piersfield Terrace one police van took up position at the rear of the ride.