Dom Whiting has led many bike rides during lockdown with his energetic DJ sets broadcast from his bike.

Hundreds of people on bikes joined him in Edinburgh on Sunday beginning at Bristo Square and travelling all the way to Portobello. (we confess we left the ride before then…). It was a lot of fun, loud music, cycling of all varieties from the most basic two wheelers to cargo bikes with children aboard – and then there was Dom himself with a deck on board to keep everyone entertained with the tunes.

And this was just the kind of fun everyone taking part appeared to be in need of. Drivers were very patient and tooted their support, and eventually at Piersfield Terrace one police van took up position at the rear of the ride.

https://www.domwhiting.co.uk

Dom Whiting, Drum & Bass On The Bike (Edinburgh). Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Drum & Bass On The Bike (Edinburgh). Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Anu (27) and Luke (40) Drum & Bass On The Bike (Edinburgh). Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com u

Jessica (50 today! Happy Birthday) Drum & Bass On The Bike (Edinburgh). Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Belinda (45) Drum & Bass On The Bike (Edinburgh). Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Anna(42) Drum & Bass On The Bike (Edinburgh). Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Annabel (37) and Josh (38) Drum & Bass On The Bike (Edinburgh). Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Eve (63) Drum & Bass On The Bike (Edinburgh). Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Grace (2) and Andrew (32) Drum & Bass On The Bike (Edinburgh). Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Simon, Jen and ET. Drum & Bass On The Bike (Edinburgh). Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Dom Whiting. Drum & Bass On The Bike (Edinburgh). Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

