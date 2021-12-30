Watsonians player Emily Dark slotted a series-winning running penalty to spark a double celebration for Scottish Hockey bosses.

The men won all three games against Ireland in Antrim in their mini-series and the women edged their hosts after a nerve-tingling shootout in their final game after winning their series opener 3-2 and losing the second game 8-3, four goals coming in the final session.



Jamie Golden slotted five goals as Scotland edged Ireland 8-7 in the final men’s game and proud captain Michael Ross said: “It is a massive honour for me to captain my country and guide this young and upcoming team to a 3-0 series win.”



Scotland women led 5-4 going into the final minutes of a tense battle in their third and deciding game but Ireland levelled late to set-up the penalty shootout.

The Tartan Harts kept their cool to win the shootout 3-1 despite their first effort having to be retaken but Dark made sure with a rocket shot.

FILE PICTURE

Like this: Like Loading...