NHS Lothian has reopened its city centre mass vaccination centre today as part of measures to increase the number of daily doses of booster vaccinations as well as offering first and second doses.

Vaccination teams have moved back into the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) opening at 9am to help provide lifesaving vaccines to as many people as possible.



The clinic will offer a combination of booked and drop-in appointments to help make it as easy for people to get their booster.

Just a month ago, on November 16, the programme was delivering 5,500 booster vaccines. Now a total of 10.942 doses are being administered in one day.

NHS Lothian says it is confident that the reintroduction of the EICC and opening of the Corn Exchange in East Lothian will help boost that figure even higher.

Pat Wynne, Nurse Director, Primary and Community Care, NHS Lothian, said: “Vaccination is more important now than it has ever been and we are really pleased to be back in the EICC in the heart of the city once more.

“We would urge anyone who still needs a first, second or booster dose of the vaccine to make an appointment or drop in to the EICC or one of the many other clinics in Lothian as soon as they are eligible.

“The best way to get your vaccine is to book in advance, using the online booking portal. That way you can avoid queues and help keep everyone safe.

“We are expecting our sites, especially our dedicated drop-in clinics, to be busier than ever before. We will run separate queues for booked and drop-in appointments, but people should be prepared to wait if they are attending a drop-in. If you do have to queue, please be sure to wear a face mask over your mouth and nose and keep your distance – even if you’re outside.”

Vaccination teams have worked with EICC team to prepare the clinic for a re-opening as part of the nationwide effort to help protect lives.

Marshall Dallas, CEO of the EICC, said: “We are proud to continue to support NHS Lothian and NHS Scotland with the roll-out of the vaccine and now the vaccine booster.

“Traditionally, our venue would be closed over the Festive period, allowing our team annual leave during this time, so I can’t credit our people enough for giving up their holiday time to be on site at the venue to make this possible.

“Since re-opening to events in August, we have safely and successfully hosted a series of back-to-back conferences, and we look forward to welcoming delegates back to the EICC early in the new year.”



A total of 15 vaccination stations will run in the Cromdale Hall initially while more work is done to extend the facility to provide 25 booths. The rest of the venue, including the Lennox Suite, will continue as normal for conference and events.

Mr Wynne added: “We are grateful to all of the teams from the EICC for working with us once again and helping to pull this together at such short notice. Centre staff would normally be on annual leave soon and they have cancelled their holidays over the festive period just to help re-launch the clinic – we could not be more thankful.”



The EICC adds to the list of other vaccination centres, which are being run by the four Health and Social Care Partnerships within Lothian.

Edinburgh vaccination clinics

Allermuir Health Centre, 165 Colinton Mains Drive, Edinburgh EH13 9AF Saturday and Sunday 9.30am – 3.30pm Craigmillar Medical Centre, 106 Niddrie Mains Road, Edinburgh EH16 4DT Saturday and Sunday 9.30am – 3.30pm Tollcross Health Centre, Ponton Street, Edinburgh EH3 9PX Saturday and Sunday 9.30am – 3.30pm Gracemount Health Centre, 24 Gracemount Drive, Edinburgh EH16 6RN Saturday and Sunday 9.30am – 3.30pm Leith Community Treatment Centre, 12 Junction Place, Edinburgh EH6 5JQ 7 days 9.30 – 11.30am – 1 -6pm (last drop in 3.30pm Saturday and Sunday) Pennywell All Care Centre, 1 Macmillan Crescent, Edinburgh EH4 4WL 7 days 9.30 – 11.30am – 1 -3pm Sighthill Health Centre, 380 Calder Road, Edinburgh EH11 4AU 7 days 9.30 – 11.30am – 1 -3pm Lowland Hall, Royal Vaccination Centre, Ingleston, Newbridge EH28 8NB 7 days 9.30am – 6.30pm Ocean Terminal (first floor) 7 days 12 – 6.30pm Conan Doyle Medical Centre, 4 Nether Liberton Loan, Edinburgh EH16 5TY Saturday 9.30am – 3.30pm Mountcastle Health Centre, 132 Mountcastle Drive South, Edinburgh EH15 3LL Saturday 9.30am – 3.30pm South Queensferry Medical Practice, 41 The Loan, South Queensferry EH30 9HA Saturday 9.30am – 3.30pm Pentlands Medical Centre, 44 Pentland View, Currie EH14 5QB Sunday 9.30am – 3.30pm

