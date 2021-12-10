Public Health Scotland publishes data on Covid-19 in Scotland each day. Today’s figures were announced by the First Minister at a media briefing from St Andrew’s House, called specially in light of the increased numbers of the omicron variant.
The First Minister said she wanted to level with everyone in Scotland and set out the current position on cases of the new omicron variant – which could be the variant which rises more quickly than any other in the past. Perhaps warning that restrictions might be inevitable, Ms Sturgeon said that she will join a four nations COBR meeting later and will ask again for financial help from the UK Government, perhaps envisaging that some businesses might be affected by closures.
She explained that the evidence shows that the new variant is more transmissible and may lead to a rise in the R number within days. Recently that has been steady at 1 but it is expected to rise to 2 or 3. There were 9 confirmed cases of the omicron variant only ten days ago but as at now there are 110 confirmed cases, and Ms Sturgeon said that this could very well be the tip of the iceberg.
Ms Sturgeon said: “Even if the variant is generally a little less severe for most people – and let me stress we still don’t know that to be the case – but even if it is, for some people it will still cause serious illness, hospitalisation, and, tragically, some people will die.”
The continued: “All of this means that Omicron is an immensely concerning development, even if it does prove to be slightly less severe than Delta. It’s concerning for Scotland, for the UK, and indeed, for the world.”
Public Health Scotland asked everyone yesterday to defer plans for work Christmas parties.
Any figures marked with * are affected by IT or other reporting issues.
Deaths involving Covid-19 in Week 48: 29 November – 5 December 2021
As at 5 December 2021, 12,216 deaths have been registered in Scotland where the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published today by National Records of Scotland (NRS).
In the week 29 November to 5 December, 88 deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, a decrease of 10 deaths from the previous week.
22 deaths were aged under 65, 16 were aged 65-74, and there were 50 deaths in people aged 75 or over.
Glasgow City (12 deaths), Falkirk (7 deaths) and North Lanarkshire (7 deaths) had the highest numbers of deaths at council level. In total, 26 (out of 32) council areas had at least one death last week.
75 deaths were in hospitals, 4 were in care homes, and 9 were at home or in a non-institutional setting.
Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 88 deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is 10 fewer deaths than the previous week.”
“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,314, which is 184, or 16%, more than the five year average.”
|DATE
|DAILY CASES
|LOTHIAN
|NEW TESTS
|TEST POSITIVITY RATE
|DEATHS REPORTED TODAY
|DEATH STATISTICS ACCORDING TO DAILY MEASUREMENT
|ICU
|HOSPITAL
|POSITIVE CASES DURING PANDEMIC
|FIRST DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY
|SECOND DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY
|TOTAL BOOSTER VACCINE DOSES
|TOTAL NUMBER OF PEOPLE – FIRST DOSES
|TOTAL NUMBER OF PEOPLE – TWO DOSES
|10 December 2021
|5,018
|9.3%
|19
|9,707
|40
|573
|2,000,915
|4,358,725
|3,967,477
|9 December 2021
|8 December 2021
|3,077
|498
|40,401
|8.1%
|11
|9,672
|41
|582
|749,620
|1,961,588
|4,357,567
|3,965,437
|7 December 2021
|3,060*
|537
|35,562*
|9.2%*
|12
|9,661
|38
|576
|746,549
|999
|1,522
|1,922,604
|4,355,063
|3,962,203
|6 December 2021
|3,894*
|731
|32,166*
|12.8%*
|0
|9,649
|43
|591
|743,496
|1,960
|2,519
|1,889,285
|4,354,064
|3,960,681
|5 December 2021
|4 December 2021
|3 December 2021
|2 December 2021
|3,002
|432
|42,819
|7.4%
|27
|9,618
|48
|680
|733,329
|1,178
|1,806
|1,755,694
|4,349,058
|3,953,170
|1 December 2021
|30 November 2021
|2,569
|432
|23,761
|11.5%
|10
|9,572
|54
|706
|727,549
|881
|1,253
|1,687,792
|4,346,736
|3,949,736
|23 November 2021
|2,527
|418
|23,306
|11.6%
|17
|9,495
|60
|743
|709,399
|885
|1,186
|1,469,423
|4,340,162
|3,940,314
|22 November 2021
|2481*
|385
|23,083*
|11.4%
|0
|9,478
|59
|750
|706,874
|955
|1,179
|1,437,823
|4,339.277
|3,939,128
|20 November 2021
|2,756
|458
|31,575
|9.3%
|11
|9,478
|61
|767
|701,719
|1,208
|1,499
|1,375,779
|4,337,089
|3,939,594
|17 November 2021
|3,360
|40,412
|8.8%
|13
|9,419
|57
|774
|691,939
|1,261
|1,392
|1,270,010
|4,332,835
|3,931,709
|14 November 2021
|3,077
|436
|31,384
|10.3%
|1
|9,389
|56
|765
|683,530
|703
|565
|1,183,769
|4,327,340
|3,924,870
|10 November 2021
|3,852
|496
|44,434
|9.1%
|19
|9,332
|61
|778
|670,729
|867
|1,478
|1,050,599
|4,325,307
|3,920,006
|9 November 2021
|2,233
|355
|19,459
|12.0%
|20
|9,313
|57
|753
|666,880
|891
|1,318
|1,017,359
|4,324,440
|3,918,528
|8 November 2021
|7 November 2021
|2,908
|27,540
|11.1%
|2
|9,293
|57
|793
|662,644
|807
|719
|97,945
|4,321,382
|3,914,425
|6 November 2021
|5 November 2021
|4 November 2021
|3 NOVEMBER 2021
|3,495*
|477
|49,462*
|7.5%*
|20
|9,209
|63
|935
|651,169
|1,400
|1,570
|755,476
|4,321,770
|3,911,823
|2 NOVEMBER 2021
|1 NOVEMBER 2021
|DATE
|DAILY CASES
|LOTHIAN
|NEW TESTS
|TEST POSITIVITY RATE
|DEATHS REPORTED TODAY
|DEATH STATISTICS ACCORDING TO DAILY MEASUREMENT
|ICU
|HOSPITAL
|POSITIVE CASES DURING PANDEMIC
|FIRST DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY
|SECOND DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY
|Total number of people who have had booster doses
|NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD FIRST DOSE
|NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD BOTH DOSES
|31 October 2021
|2,513
|392
|27,809
|9.6%
|0
|9,163
|64
|910
|643,632
|1,799
|1,879
|685,207
|4,317,601
|3,907,056
|30 October 2021
|29 October 2021
|28 October 2021
|27 October 2021
|2,566
|396
|30,805*
|8.9%*
|27
|9,099
|57
|925
|632,397
|1,407
|2,020
|586,373
|4,311,339
|3,899,153
|26 October 2021
|2,262
|450
|20,897
|11.5%
|20
|9,072
|59
|917
|629,849
|1,561
|1,894
|539,832
|4,309,932
|3,897,133
|25 October 2021
|2,240
|339
|23,055
|10.3%
|0
|9,052
|57
|902
|627,596
|2,789
|3,015
|511,807
|4,308,371
|3,895,239
|24 October 2021
|2,528
|355
|26,807
|9.9%
|21
|9,052
|58
|899
|625,363
|3,200
|1,747
|489,363
|4,305,582
|3,892,224
|23 October 2021
|2,403
|384
|30,051
|8.7%
|0
|9,031
|61
|896
|622,836
|2,733
|2,069
|457,915
|4,302,382
|3,890,477
|22 October 2021
|2,902
|438
|35,188
|8.8%
|19
|9,031
|60
|894
|620,433
|2,621
|2,232
|429,801
|4,299,649
|3,888,408
|21 October 2021
|2,355
|389
|33,741
|7.4%
|32
|9,012
|58
|917
|617,536
|2,912
|2,290
|400,511
|4,297,028
|3,886,176
|20 October 2021
|2,768
|384
|41,556
|7.1%
|26
|8,980
|51
|890
|615,182
|2,466
|2,142
|371,412
|4,294,116
|3,883,886
|19 October 2021
|2,459
|366
|21,032
|12.4%
|24
|8,954
|46
|869
|612,416
|2,531
|1,802
|344,045
|4,291,650
|3,881,744
|18 October 2021
|2,194
|297
|20,113
|11.5%
|0
|8,930
|44
|857
|609,959
|3,075
|2,093
|319,158
|4,289,119
|3,879,942
|17 October 2021
|2,666
|27,944
|10.0%
|2
|8,930
|45
|829
|607,767
|3,912
|1,883
|301,878
|4,286,044
|3,877,849
|16 October 2021
|2,581
|28,984
|9.5%
|21
|8,928
|47
|841
|605,104
|3,195
|2,176
|282,385
|4,282,132
|3,875,966
|15 October 2021
|2762
|8.2%
|32
|8,907
|45
|851
|4,278,937
|3,873,790
|14 October 2021
|2,639
|7.0%
|29
|8,878
|599,837
|13 October 2021
|2,581
|411
|35,728
|7.7%
|30
|8,849
|51
|918
|597,199
|4,372
|2,284
|4,270,126
|3,868,656
|12 October 2021
|1,908
|345
|19,394
|10.5%
|27
|8,819
|51
|935
|594,623
|4,631
|1,702
|4,265,755
|3,866,372
|11 October 2021
|2,297
|378
|21,229
|11.4%
|0
|8,792
|56
|933
|592,721
|7,359
|2,771
|4,261,124
|3,864,670
|10 October 2021
|2,363
|406
|29,419
|8.7%
|1
|8,792
|54
|935
|590,424
|9 October 2021
|2,417
|31,935
|8.1%
|18
|61
|943
|588,062
|8 October 2021
|2,627
|35,891
|7.9%
|16
|8,773
|585,647
|7 October 2021
|2,691
|398
|42,191
|6.8%
|39
|8,760
|69
|980
|583,019
|4,936
|2,205
|4,235,075
|3,854,847
|6 October 2021
|3,055
|422
|46,892
|6.9%
|34
|8,721
|68
|988
|580,332
|5,492
|2,451
|4,229,178
|3,852,067
|5 October 2021
|2,056
|287
|21,358
|10.3%
|21
|8,687
|65
|998
|577,282
|5,779
|2,538
|4,223,719
|3,849,656
|4 October 2021
|1,760
|244
|19,959
|9.4%
|0
|8,666
|67
|1,001
|575,231
|9,394
|1,938
|4,217,940
|3,847,118
|3 October 2021
|2,040
|265
|28,673
|7.7%
|1
|8,666
|71
|965
|573,471
|8,822
|2,180
|4,208,546
|3,845,180
|2 October 2021
|2,515
|410
|37,128
|7.3%
|17
|8,665
|66
|965
|5,512
|2,749
|4,199,724
|3,843,000
|1 October 2021
|2,693
|385
|40,540
|7.2%
|8,648
|34
|983
|568,916
|4,511
|2,562
|4,194,212
|3,840,251
|DATE
|DAILY CASES
|LOTHIAN
|NEW TESTS
|TEST POSITIVITY RATE
|DEATHS REPORTED TODAY
|DEATH STATISTICS ACCORDING TO DAILY MEASUREMENT
|ICU
|HOSPITAL
|POSITIVE CASES DURING PANDEMIC
|FIRST DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY
|SECOND DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY
|NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD FIRST DOSE
|NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD BOTH DOSES
|30 September 2021
|29 September 2021
|2,997
|420
|42,361
|7.6%
|28
|8,579
|71
|1,020
|563,326
|1,827
|2,493
|4,186,743
|3,835,013
|28 September 2021
|2,370
|360
|23,901
|10.6%
|16
|8,551
|73
|1,027
|560,334
|n/a
|n/a
|4,184,574
|3,832,498
|27 September 2021
|2,069
|340
|23,553
|9.5%
|1
|8,535
|76
|1,023
|557,970
|4,785
|2,771
|4,181,617
|3,829,881
|26 September 2021
|2,556
|380
|30,652
|8.9%
|2
|8,534
|78
|1,004
|555,901
|4,259
|3,036
|4,153,754
|3,827,054
|25 September 2021
|3,261
|18
|24 September 2021
|3,667
|566
|46,217
|8.5%
|50
|8,514
|79
|1,011
|550,090
|2,222
|1,754
|4,168,278
|3,820,182
|23 September 2021
|4,024
|8%
|37
|8,464
|86
|1,057
|546,426
|4,166,056
|3,818,428
|22 September 2021
|3,598
|454
|49,597
|7.8%
|31
|8,427
|82
|1,076
|542,411
|2,400
|2,360
|4,163,235
|3,815,907
|21 September 2021
|2,870*
|389
|26,593
|11.7%
|18
|8,396
|94
|1,107
|538,819
|3,222
|2,772
|4,160,835
|3,813,547
|20 September 2021
|2,917*
|393
|28,098
|10.8%
|0
|8,378
|97
|1,088
|535,955
|2,565
|3,795
|4,157,613
|3,810,775
|19 September 2021
|3,833*
|9.1%
|2
|8,378
|100
|1,074
|4,155,048
|3,806,980
|18 September 2021
|6,116
|930
|73,358
|9.0%
|27
|8,376
|99
|1,052
|529,207
|1,578
|3,245
|4,151,735
|3,802,183
|17 September 2021
|5,529
|829
|60,077
|9.9%
|30
|8,349
|87
|1,037
|523,095
|1,423
|3,041
|4,150,157
|3,798,938
|16 September 2021
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|26
|8,319
|94
|1,054
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|15 September 2021
|4,917
|768
|57,383
|9.2%
|30
|8,293
|90
|1,079
|517,216
|1,943
|3,046
|4,148,476
|3,791,597
|14 September 2021
|3,375
|541
|31,837
|11.4%
|21
|8,263
|89
|1,064
|512,312
|2,121
|3,337
|4,144,904
|3,788,551
|13 September 2021
|4,241*
|707
|40,749*
|11.3%*
|0
|8,242
|90
|1,048
|508,882
|2,167
|7,753
|4,142,783
|3,785,214
|12 September 2021
|5,912
|1,129
|55,646
|11.5%
|0
|8,242
|88
|1,019
|504,650
|2,906
|8,141
|4,140,616
|3,777,461
|11 September 2021
|4,298
|506
|42,529
|10.9%
|10
|8,242
|83
|985
|498,745
|2,381
|6,953
|4,137,710
|3,769,320
|10 September 2021
|6,815
|1,002
|65,183
|11.1%
|22
|8,232
|82
|977
|494,457
|1,723
|5,030
|4,135,329
|3,762,367
|9 September 2021
|6,836
|1,133
|67,701
|10.8%
|12
|8,210
|87
|928
|487,654
|2,765
|7,570
|4,133,606
|3,757,337
|8 September 2021
|5,810
|837
|57,128
|10.8%
|17
|8,198
|82
|883
|480,824
|2,349
|6,731
|4,130,841
|3,749,767
|7 September 2021
|5,692
|46,146
|13.2%
|16
|8,181
|77
|805
|2,735
|6,064
|4,128,998
|3,742,826
|6 September 2021
|7,065
|1,170
|52,193
|14.5%
|0
|8,165
|71
|771
|469,341
|4,301
|9,993
|4,126,263
|3,736,762
|5 September 2021
|6,368
|48,033
|14.2%
|3,726,769
|4 September 2021
|6,152
|51,031
|12.9%
|11
|58
|670
|4,117,147
|3,717,587
|3 September 2021
|2 September 2021
|17
|1 September 2021
|6,170
|987
|57,279
|11.5%
|9
|8,127
|59
|629
|436,688
|2,396
|10,305
|4,108,804
|3,691,066
|Date
|Daily cases
|Lothian
|New tests
|Test positivity rate
|Deaths reported today
|Death statistics according to daily measurement
|ICU
|Hospital
|Positive cases during pandemic
|First doses of vaccine in last day
|Second doses of vaccine in last day
|Number of people who have had first dose
|Number of people who have had second dose
|31 August 2021
|6,029
|947
|43,512
|14.9%
|7
|8,118
|54
|585
|430,525
|2,721
|12,720
|4,106,408
|3,680,761
|30 August 2021
|3,893
|628
|29,281
|14.1%
|0
|8,111
|51
|551
|424,508
|2,376
|12,754
|4,103,687
|3,668,041
|29 August 2021
|7,113
|1,110
|55,543
|13.5%
|0
|8,111
|52
|507
|420,622
|3,233
|14,422
|4,101,311
|3,655,287
|28 August 2021
|5,858
|866
|43,450
|14.2%
|8
|8,111
|49
|494
|413,515
|2,615
|11,383
|4,098,078
|3,640,865
|27 August 2021
|6,835
|1,217
|50,493
|14.2%
|4
|8,103
|47
|479
|407,600
|results delayed
|results delayed
|4,095,463
|3,629,482
|26 August 2021
|4,925
|653
|45,017
|11.5%
|14
|8,099
|47
|426
|400,842
|3,401
|14,258
|4,092,295
|3,617,687
|25 August 2021
|5,021
|895
|47,991
|11.0%
|5
|8,085
|44
|391
|395,918
|3,342
|16,284
|4,088,894
|3,603,429
|24 August 2021
|4,323
|721
|31,081
|14.5%
|10
|8,080
|43
|364
|390,908
|2,854
|15,103
|4,085,552
|3,587,145
|23 August 2021
|3,189
|27,296
|12.4%
|0
|8,070
|41
|356
|386,591
|3,202
|15,095
|4,082,698
|3,572,042
|22 August 2021
|3,190
|31,457
|10.8%
|0
|8,070
|34
|338
|383,403
|3,941
|15,239
|4,079,496
|3,556,947
|21 August 2021
|20 August 2021
|3,613
|36,295
|10.6%
|9
|8,067
|34
|312
|376,753
|2,731
|14,081
|4,071,537
|3,526,754
|19 August 2021
|18 August 2021
|2,538
|35,999
|7.5%
|10
|8,051
|39
|324
|369,779
|4,283
|16,069
|4,065,970
|3,498,257
|17 August 2021
|1,815
|18,316
|10.6%
|9
|8,041
|40
|338
|367,241
|3,205
|14,371
|4,061,687
|3,482,188
|16 August 2021
|1,567
|266
|17,354
|9.6%
|0
|8,032
|39
|337
|365,427
|3,640
|17,916
|4,058,482
|3,467,817
|15 August 2021
|1,498
|261
|22,226
|7.4%
|0
|8,032
|40
|331
|363,860
|4,831
|18,839
|4,054,842
|3,449,901
|14 August 2021
|13 August 2021
|1,542
|246
|25,581
|6.6%
|8
|8,029
|41
|353
|360,983
|5,724
|18,151
|4,044,950
|3,412,051
|12 August 2021
|11 August 2021
|1,498
|255
|32,735
|5.0%
|10
|8,013
|42
|356
|357,917
|4,941
|17,721
|4,034,420
|3,375,524
|10 August 2021
|1,032
|190
|14,317
|7.8%
|11
|8,003
|40
|352
|356,419
|2,652
|15,747
|4,029,479
|3,357,803
|9 August 2021
|851
|175
|14,049
|6.7%
|0
|7,992
|42
|356
|355,388
|1,975
|18,590
|4,026,827
|3,342,056
|8 August 2021
|1,240
|40
|360
|7 August 2021
|1,386
|24,025
|6.3%
|9
|41
|359
|4.022,914
|3,305,325
|6 August 2021
|1,250
185
|5.5%
|7
|7,983
|54
|367
|2,209
|17,266
|4,020,712
|3,286,153
|5 August 2021
|1,381
|290
|30,788
|4.9%
|11
|7,976
|55
|381
|350,667
|2,185
|19,353
|4,018,503
|3,268,887
|4 August 2021
|1271
|206
|29,257
|4.7%
|13
|7,965
|58
|383
|349,286
|2,114
|18,291
|4,016,326
|3,249,622
|3 August 2021
|1,016
|196
|13,704
|8.1%
|9
|7,952
|61
|406
|348,018
|4,014,212
|3,231,331
|2 August 2021
|799
|166
|13,807
|6.5%
|1
|7,943
|60
|407
|347,005
|4,012,496
|3,214,801
|1 August 2021
|1,034
|164
|21,046
|5.4%
|3
|7,942
|62
|422
|346,206
|4,011,060
|3,197,899