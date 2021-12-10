Public Health Scotland publishes data on Covid-19 in Scotland each day. Today’s figures were announced by the First Minister at a media briefing from St Andrew’s House, called specially in light of the increased numbers of the omicron variant.

The First Minister said she wanted to level with everyone in Scotland and set out the current position on cases of the new omicron variant – which could be the variant which rises more quickly than any other in the past. Perhaps warning that restrictions might be inevitable, Ms Sturgeon said that she will join a four nations COBR meeting later and will ask again for financial help from the UK Government, perhaps envisaging that some businesses might be affected by closures.

She explained that the evidence shows that the new variant is more transmissible and may lead to a rise in the R number within days. Recently that has been steady at 1 but it is expected to rise to 2 or 3. There were 9 confirmed cases of the omicron variant only ten days ago but as at now there are 110 confirmed cases, and Ms Sturgeon said that this could very well be the tip of the iceberg.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Even if the variant is generally a little less severe for most people – and let me stress we still don’t know that to be the case – but even if it is, for some people it will still cause serious illness, hospitalisation, and, tragically, some people will die.”

The continued: “All of this means that Omicron is an immensely concerning development, even if it does prove to be slightly less severe than Delta. It’s concerning for Scotland, for the UK, and indeed, for the world.”

Public Health Scotland asked everyone yesterday to defer plans for work Christmas parties.

Deaths involving Covid-19 in Week 48: 29 November – 5 December 2021


As at 5 December 2021, 12,216 deaths have been registered in Scotland where the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published today by National Records of Scotland (NRS).

In the week 29 November to 5 December, 88 deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, a decrease of 10 deaths from the previous week. 

22 deaths were aged under 65, 16 were aged 65-74, and there were 50 deaths in people aged 75 or over.

Glasgow City (12 deaths), Falkirk (7 deaths) and North Lanarkshire (7 deaths) had the highest numbers of deaths at council level. In total, 26 (out of 32) council areas had at least one death last week.

75 deaths were in hospitals, 4 were in care homes, and 9 were at home or in a non-institutional setting.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 88 deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is 10 fewer deaths than the previous week.”

“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,314, which is 184, or 16%, more than the five year average.” 

DATEDAILY CASESLOTHIANNEW TESTSTEST POSITIVITY RATEDEATHS REPORTED TODAYDEATH STATISTICS ACCORDING TO DAILY MEASUREMENTICUHOSPITALPOSITIVE CASES DURING PANDEMICFIRST DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY SECOND DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY TOTAL BOOSTER VACCINE DOSESTOTAL NUMBER OF PEOPLE – FIRST DOSESTOTAL NUMBER OF PEOPLE – TWO DOSES
10 December 20215,0189.3%199,707405732,000,9154,358,7253,967,477
9 December 2021
8 December 20213,07749840,4018.1%119,67241582749,6201,961,5884,357,5673,965,437
7 December 20213,060*53735,562*9.2%*129,66138576746,5499991,5221,922,6044,355,0633,962,203
6 December 20213,894*73132,166*12.8%*09,64943591743,4961,9602,5191,889,2854,354,0643,960,681
5 December 2021
4 December 2021
3 December 2021
2 December 20213,00243242,8197.4%279,61848680733,3291,1781,8061,755,6944,349,0583,953,170
1 December 2021
30 November 20212,56943223,76111.5%109,57254706727,5498811,2531,687,7924,346,7363,949,736
23 November 20212,52741823,30611.6%179,49560743709,3998851,1861,469,4234,340,1623,940,314
22 November 20212481*38523,083*11.4%09,47859750706,8749551,1791,437,8234,339.2773,939,128
20 November 20212,75645831,5759.3%119,47861767701,7191,2081,4991,375,7794,337,0893,939,594
17 November 20213,36040,4128.8%139,41957774691,9391,261 1,3921,270,0104,332,8353,931,709
14 November 20213,07743631,38410.3%19,38956765683,5307035651,183,7694,327,3403,924,870
10 November 20213,85249644,4349.1%199,33261778670,7298671,4781,050,5994,325,3073,920,006
9 November 20212,23335519,45912.0%209,31357753666,8808911,3181,017,3594,324,4403,918,528
8 November 2021
7 November 20212,90827,54011.1%29,29357793662,64480771997,9454,321,3823,914,425
6 November 2021
5 November 2021
4 November 2021
3 NOVEMBER 20213,495*47749,462*7.5%*209,20963935651,1691,4001,570755,4764,321,7703,911,823
2 NOVEMBER 2021
1 NOVEMBER 2021
DATEDAILY CASESLOTHIAN NEW TESTSTEST POSITIVITY RATE DEATHS REPORTED TODAYDEATH STATISTICS ACCORDING TO DAILY MEASUREMENT ICUHOSPITALPOSITIVE CASES DURING PANDEMICFIRST DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY SECOND DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAYTotal number of people who have had booster dosesNUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD FIRST DOSENUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD BOTH DOSES
31 October 20212,51339227,8099.6%09,16364910643,6321,7991,879 685,2074,317,6013,907,056
30 October 2021
29 October 2021
28 October 2021
27 October 2021 2,56639630,805*8.9%*279,09957925632,3971,4072,020586,3734,311,3393,899,153
26 October 20212,26245020,89711.5%209,07259917629,8491,5611,894539,8324,309,9323,897,133
25 October 20212,24033923,05510.3%09,05257902627,5962,7893,015511,8074,308,3713,895,239
24 October 20212,52835526,8079.9%219,05258899625,3633,2001,747489,3634,305,5823,892,224
23 October 20212,40338430,0518.7%09,03161896622,8362,7332,069457,9154,302,3823,890,477
22 October 2021 2,90243835,1888.8%199,03160894620,4332,6212,232429,8014,299,6493,888,408
21 October 2021 2,35538933,7417.4%329,01258917617,5362,9122,290400,5114,297,0283,886,176
20 October 20212,76838441,5567.1%268,98051890615,1822,4662,142371,4124,294,1163,883,886
19 October 20212,45936621,03212.4%248,95446869612,4162,5311,802344,0454,291,6503,881,744
18 October 20212,19429720,11311.5%08,93044857609,9593,0752,093319,1584,289,1193,879,942
17 October 20212,66627,94410.0%28,93045829607,7673,9121,883301,8784,286,0443,877,849
16 October 2021 2,58128,9849.5%218,92847841605,1043,1952,176282,3854,282,1323,875,966
15 October 2021 27628.2%328,907458514,278,9373,873,790
14 October 20212,6397.0%298,878599,837
13 October 2021 2,58141135,7287.7%308,84951918597,1994,3722,2844,270,1263,868,656
12 October 20211,90834519,39410.5%278,81951935594,6234,6311,7024,265,7553,866,372
11 October 20212,29737821,22911.4%08,79256933 592,7217,3592,7714,261,1243,864,670
10 October 20212,36340629,419 8.7%18,79254935 590,424
9 October 2021 2,41731,9358.1% 1861943588,062
8 October 2021 2,62735,8917.9%168,773585,647
7 October 20212,69139842,1916.8%398,76069980583,0194,9362,2054,235,0753,854,847
6 October 20213,05542246,8926.9%348,72168988580,3325,4922,4514,229,1783,852,067
5 October 2021 2,05628721,35810.3%218,68765998577,2825,779 2,5384,223,7193,849,656
4 October 20211,76024419,9599.4%08,666671,001575,2319,3941,9384,217,9403,847,118
3 October 20212,04026528,6737.7%18,66671965573,4718,8222,1804,208,5463,845,180
2 October 2021 2,51541037,1287.3%178,66566965 5,5122,7494,199,7243,843,000
1 October 20212,69338540,5407.2%8,64834983568,9164,5112,5624,194,2123,840,251

DATEDAILY CASESLOTHIANNEW TESTSTEST POSITIVITY RATEDEATHS REPORTED TODAY DEATH STATISTICS ACCORDING TO DAILY MEASUREMENT ICUHOSPITAL POSITIVE CASES DURING PANDEMICFIRST DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY SECOND DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD FIRST DOSENUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD BOTH DOSES
30 September 2021
29 September 2021 2,99742042,3617.6%288,579711,020563,3261,8272,4934,186,7433,835,013
28 September 2021 2,37036023,90110.6%168,551731,027560,334n/an/a4,184,5743,832,498
27 September 2021 2,06934023,5539.5%1 8,535761,023557,9704,7852,7714,181,6173,829,881
26 September 2021 2,55638030,6528.9%28,534781,004555,9014,2593,0364,153,7543,827,054
25 September 2021 3,26118
24 September 20213,66756646,2178.5%508,514791,011550,0902,2221,7544,168,2783,820,182
23 September 20214,0248%378,464861,057546,4264,166,0563,818,428
22 September 2021 3,59845449,5977.8%318,427821,076542,4112,4002,3604,163,2353,815,907
21 September 2021 2,870*38926,59311.7%188,396941,107538,8193,2222,7724,160,8353,813,547
20 September 2021 2,917*39328,09810.8%08,378971,088535,9552,565 3,7954,157,6133,810,775
19 September 2021 3,833*9.1%28,3781001,0744,155,0483,806,980
18 September 2021 6,116 93073,3589.0%278,376991,052529,2071,5783,2454,151,7353,802,183
17 September 20215,52982960,0779.9%308,349871,037523,0951,4233,0414,150,1573,798,938
16 September 2021 n/an/an/an/a268,319 941,054n/an/an/an/an/a
15 September 2021 4,91776857,3839.2%308,293901,079517,2161,9433,0464,148,4763,791,597
14 September 20213,37554131,83711.4%218,263891,064512,3122,1213,3374,144,9043,788,551
13 September 20214,241*70740,749*11.3%*08,242901,048508,8822,1677,7534,142,7833,785,214
12 September 20215,9121,12955,64611.5%08,242881,019504,6502,9068,1414,140,6163,777,461
11 September 2021 4,29850642,52910.9%108,24283985498,7452,3816,9534,137,7103,769,320
10 September 2021 6,8151,00265,18311.1%228,23282977494,4571,7235,0304,135,3293,762,367
9 September 2021 6,8361,13367,70110.8%128,21087928487,6542,7657,5704,133,6063,757,337
8 September 2021 5,81083757,12810.8%178,19882883480,8242,3496,7314,130,8413,749,767
7 September 2021 5,69246,14613.2%168,181778052,7356,0644,128,9983,742,826
6 September 2021 7,0651,17052,19314.5%08,16571771469,3414,3019,9934,126,2633,736,762
5 September 2021 6,36848,03314.2%3,726,769
4 September 2021 6,15251,03112.9%11586704,117,1473,717,587
3 September 2021
2 September 202117
1 September 20216,17098757,27911.5%98,12759629436,6882,39610,3054,108,8043,691,066
DateDaily casesLothianNew testsTest positivity rateDeaths reported todayDeath statistics according to daily measurementICUHospitalPositive cases during pandemicFirst doses of vaccine in last daySecond doses of vaccine in last dayNumber of people who have had first doseNumber of people who have had second dose
31 August 2021 6,02994743,51214.9%78,11854585430,5252,72112,7204,106,4083,680,761
30 August 2021 3,89362829,28114.1%08,11151551424,5082,37612,7544,103,6873,668,041
29 August 2021 7,1131,11055,54313.5%08,11152507420,6223,23314,4224,101,3113,655,287
28 August 2021 5,85886643,45014.2%88,11149494413,5152,61511,3834,098,0783,640,865
27 August 20216,8351,21750,49314.2%48,10347479407,600 results delayed results delayed4,095,4633,629,482
26 August 20214,92565345,01711.5%148,09947426400,8423,40114,2584,092,2953,617,687
25 August 2021 5,02189547,99111.0%58,08544391395,9183,34216,2844,088,8943,603,429
24 August 20214,32372131,08114.5%108,08043364390,9082,85415,1034,085,5523,587,145
23 August 20213,18927,29612.4%08,07041356386,5913,20215,0954,082,6983,572,042
22 August 20213,19031,45710.8%08,07034338383,4033,94115,2394,079,4963,556,947
21 August 2021
20 August 20213,61336,29510.6%98,06734312376,7532,73114,0814,071,5373,526,754
19 August 2021
18 August 20212,53835,9997.5%108,05139324369,7794,28316,0694,065,9703,498,257
17 August 20211,81518,31610.6%98,04140338367,2413,20514,3714,061,6873,482,188
16 August 20211,56726617,3549.6%08,03239337365,4273,64017,9164,058,4823,467,817
15 August 20211,49826122,2267.4%08,03240331363,8604,83118,8394,054,8423,449,901
14 August 2021
13 August 20211,54224625,5816.6%88,02941353360,9835,72418,1514,044,9503,412,051
12 August 2021
11 August 2021 1,49825532,7355.0%108,01342356357,9174,94117,7214,034,4203,375,524
10 August 20211,03219014,3177.8%118,00340352356,4192,65215,7474,029,4793,357,803
9 August 202185117514,0496.7%07,99242356 355,3881,97518,5904,026,8273,342,056
8 August 20211,24040360
7 August 20211,38624,0256.3%9413594.022,9143,305,325
6 August 2021 1,250
185		5.5%77,983543672,20917,2664,020,7123,286,153
5 August 20211,38129030,7884.9%117,97655381350,6672,18519,3534,018,5033,268,887
4 August 2021127120629,2574.7%137,96558383349,2862,11418,2914,016,3263,249,622
3 August 20211,01619613,7048.1%97,95261406348,0184,014,2123,231,331
2 August 202179916613,8076.5%17,94360407347,0054,012,4963,214,801
1 August 20211,03416421,0465.4%37,94262 422346,2064,011,0603,197,899

