For anyone looking to slot in some last-minute festive shopping, Fort Kinnaird has confirmed its opening times in the run up to Christmas Day.

The centre will be open from 9am until 9pm Monday to Thursday, and then on Christmas Eve, Fort Kinnaird will be open from 9am to 5pm.

Fort Kinnaird is home to a huge range of brands, including high street favourites Clark’s, Next and OFFICE, and restaurants such as Bread Meats Bread, Nando’s and Wagamama, as well as a 7 screen ODEON cinema.

Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “We know many people have started their Christmas shopping early this year, but there’s also many who still have plenty to do or those last few bits to buy. We’re open right up until Christmas Eve, and look forward to welcoming visitors doing their festive shopping or spending some quality time with friends and family – right up to the big day.

“With our late night opening hours, we’re giving people even longer to shop meaning they can choose to visit at a time that’s more convenient or perhaps a little quieter for them.”

The centre continues to have extra measures in place to help visitors feel safe. Face coverings are compulsory in all indoor areas and we’re encouraging everyone to maintain a safe distance from others. We have enhanced cleaning regimes in place and our retailers are encouraging contactless payments where possible. Our stores and restaurants are also carefully managing visitor numbers to be confident that everyone can maintain social distancing.

Free parking is available as usual, and all visitors are encouraged to check the opening hours for individual retailers directly with them before setting off.

The centre’s opening times for the rest of the festive period are:

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am – 6pm

27th- 30th December: 9am – 9pm

New Year’s Eve: 9am – 5pm

New Year’s Day: Cinema and selected restaurants open only. Please check with individual retailers for opening hours

2nd January: 9am – 6pm

For more information to help plan your festive trip to Fort Kinnaird, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...