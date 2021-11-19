Edinburgh concert pianist duo, Worbey & Farrell, have released a new album in a real departure from their earlier music. Leyenda has been produced along with electronic music producer James Hurr.

It was their special technique in making the piano sound like a guitar being plucked which made James realise the potential in using the sound in an electronic dance track.

This helped them create the new album which has nine tracks which the three of them have composed since last year.

James Hurr said: “Aside from collaborating with two insanely talented musicians, the best part of this project was recording a Steinway Model B and reworking it into a techno inspired dance track”.

Steven Worbey and Kevin Farrell formed Worbey & Farrell in 2003, launching at the Royal Opera House and have performed at many prestigious concert halls and festivals including Royal Festival Hall, Cadogan Hall, Usher Hall, Cheltenham Music Festival, Buxton International Festival, Isle of Wight Festival and received two Five Star Scotsman reviews at the Edinburgh Festival. They are regulars on radio and television including BBC Radio’s Friday Night is Music Night, BBC Radio 3’s In Tune, BBC Radio 4’s Front Row, BBC2’s The Culture Show and ITV’s This Morning.

Watch and listen below:

Like this: Like Loading...