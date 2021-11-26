Members of the public in affected areas are advised not to travel – in particular the east and north east where there is a rare Red Weather Warning for strong winds across much of the area in place.

Motorists are being advised not to drive and members of the public not to travel after the Met Office issued the warning.

The Red Weather Warning will be in place for all coastal areas within Angus, Dundee, Fife, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, East Lothian and the Scottish Borders. This warning is in place from 3pm on Friday 26 November until 2am on Saturday 27 November.

People in these areas are being advised not to travel. Motorists within these affected regions should not travel under any circumstances.

A number of Yellow and Amber Weather Warnings for wind and snow continue to be in place within all the previously mentioned regions. Motorists within these locations are urged to take due care and travel only if absolutely essential.

A ministerial meeting of the Scottish Government’s Resilience Room (SGoRR) was held earlier today to ensure preparations and appropriate measures are in place.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “The decision by the Met Office to issue a rare Red Weather Warning for strong winds signals a potentially damaging and dangerous risk to life in some areas of Scotland.

“People in these affected areas should not travel, including motorists. Yellow and Amber Weather warnings also remain in place for a number of areas and people should continue to exercise extreme caution and plan any necessary journeys in advance as there is disruption to transport services.

“The Scottish Government is in close contact with local authorities and the emergency services to ensure people in the affected areas receive the latest information, advice and support where needed.”

