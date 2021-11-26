The A1 is now closed in both directions between Thistly Cross roundabout and Abbotsview Junction.

Wind speeds of up to 84mph are forecast for this evening where the trunk road bridges over the River Tyne near East Linton.

A diversion route is in place via the A199. This is expected to add approximately 10 minutes to affected journeys.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s Network Manager for South East Scotland, said: “This section of the A1 includes an exposed bridge over the River Tyne, so with gusts up to 84mph forecast this evening we’ve closed it to all traffic for safety, in line with the bridge’s wind management plan.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland onwww.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org

Like this: Like Loading...