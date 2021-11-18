There is just over a week to go until two days of the best live music from local Edinburgh heroes and international legends hits the historic Biscuit Factory in the heart of Leith as EH6 Festival returns for 2021.

The festival kicks off in style on the afternoon of Friday 26th with Berta Kennedy taking to the stage as over 30 bands play over the weekend featuring headliners Callum Beattie back in his home town on Friday and The Pigeon Detectives on Saturday.

DG Irvine Welsh – photo credit Joel Maisonet

For those who like to party, CLUB EH6 will run from 11pm- 3am both nights with the innovator, the pioneer and one of the creators of Hip Hop music…the one and only Grandmaster Flash on Friday and a return to Edinburgh for internationally lauded author, screenwriter, musician and DJ Irvine Welsh on Saturday.

Mike Ward, Director of EH6 Festival said: “We are very excited to be back after what has been a difficult period for events. I’m very proud of our diverse line up and we have something for people of all musical tastes at the festival.

“We can’t wait to welcome audiences to a packed weekend of live concerts at the brilliant Biscuit Factory in the heart of Leith and welcome back local heroes such as Irvine Welsh and Callum Beattie and international legend Grandmaster Flash to the city ”

Callum Beattie (photo credit Andrew Whitton) and Grandmaster Flash

All events are at The Biscuit Factory, 4-6 Anderson Place, EH6 5NP over Friday 26th and Saturday 27th November from 3pm -3am over 2 stages.

Amongst the drinks on offer at the festival will be Fight Back Lager which support the Music Venue Trust (MVT) that in turn helps save Music Venues https://fightbacklager.com/

