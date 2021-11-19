St Andrew’s Fair Saturday is part of a global movement to bring about change through art and culture and this year it take place from 26 to 30 November 2021 both online and in person.

There are events all over Scotland which we list below but here in Edinburgh we draw your attention to these highlights:

FILMHOUSE

Any donations you make on the day when visiting Filmhouse will go towards funding their Senior Selections project, which invites audiences aged 60 and over to enjoy classic and contemporary cinema and share their thoughts afterward with a tea or coffee. This project has given Edinburgh residents a regular, affordable, and sociable occasion to enjoy new films and old favourites and make new friends with their fellow audience members.

You can make a donation online, in person at the box office or in one of the donation boxes in the foyer over the weekend.

Click here for films showing on St Andrew’s Fair Saturday: https://www.filmhousecinema.com/whats-on/2021-11-26

ST GILES CATHEDRAL

St Giles’ Cathedral presents an evening of music and spoken word this St Andrew’s Day. The Scandinavian-Scottish genre-spanning duo Marit and Rona, will perform as well as award-winning local singers from Lothian Gaelic Choir.

Spoken word poet and writer Catherine Wilson Garry will also be performing their work. Writer and artist Andrew Redmond Barr will give a short introduction to his brand new Atlas of Scotland, telling Scotland’s story through hand-drawn maps and illustrations. Copies of the Atlas will be available to purchase on the night. This evening will celebrate traditional Gaelic and Scottish culture and the new ways in which the Scottish arts are being interpreted.

Tickets £10/£5 (concession)

AT THE BOTANICS

At the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh from 12-3pm on Saturday 27 November there will be a Fair Saturday celebration in the Demonstration Garden.

Join the community engagement team and get some ideas for creative and waste-free gifts from your home and garden. The family-friendly drop-in programme will celebrate the start of the festive season with crafts, homemade organic tasters from the garden with some live music.

AT OUT OF THE BLUE DRILL HALL

Flea Market on Saturday 27th November 2021 from 10am – 3pm

Rummage for bargains in the lovely open space of the the Out of the Blue Drill Hall! 50 stalls of pre-loved clothing, retro decor, art, books, vinyl, musical instruments, antiques and collectibles.

Once you’re done with your bargain hunting, stop in for lunch at the licensed Drill Hall Arts Cafe which offers a delicious range of home-style cooking, cakes and more!

Find out more about the Scotland-wide programme of events below:

All events are listed here and the list is a living and growing one so there may be other events added to it.

