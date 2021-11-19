There is a brand new food and drink menu specially designed for the Winter season at The Register Club.

This is the bar located on the fourth floor of Cheval The Edinburgh Grand, which offers the conviviality of a drawing room, the sophistication of a private club, and a unique venue elevating cocktails to an art form.

Along with new breakfast and lunch menu items, the new winter cocktail menu features ten brand new creations crafted by drinks specialist and bartender Ruben Goncalves.

Cocktails on the menu include

Gin Lane – Tanqueray 10 Gin, Amaretto Disaronno, Tio Pepe, and Strawberry Syrup

Crimson Skye – Talisker 10YO, Madeira Wine, Coffee and Sherry syrup

Uxmal – Tequila, Mezcal, Orange, Falernum, Absinthe, Lime and Angostura and

The Grand – Rum, Chinoto, Acid Grapefruit juice, IPA cordial and soda.

All available from £11.00

As bartenders spin, twist, and mudde in the art deco bar, The Register Club also welcomes new chef, Dominik Kawalec to the team. Dominik will introduce a new breakfast menu that will be served daily from7.30am and includes a Full Scottish with pork sausage, haggis, black pudding, Lorne sausage, thyme roasted mushrooms, roasted cherry tomatoes, hash browns, potato scone, baked beans, sourdough toast with the eggs of your choice (fried, poached, scrambled) or Eggs Royale, English muffin, Smoked salmon, Poached eggs, Hollandaise sauce, Chives and Pancakes – American pancakes, crispy bacon, maple syrup.

All available from £10.50

Cheval The Edinburgh Grand General Manager, Gavin MacLennan, said:”The Register Club is committed to providing an expertly crafted and unapologetically unique cocktail experience amidst the backdrop of our luxurious Edinburgh hotel. Our team at The Register club have created an amazing winter food menu, sublime new breakfast offerings that wll kickstart your day and crafted some eye-catching, mouthwatering cocktails.”

The Register Club, 4th Floor Cheval The Edinburgh Grand, 42 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh EH2 2AD. Open 7.30am to 10pm serving food and drink all day. Walk-ins welcome.



For menus and to book visit https://www.theregisterclub.com

For overnight stays at Cheval The Edinburgh Grand www.chevalcollection.com

Ruben Goncalves

