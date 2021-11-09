Call for entries for Christmas e-card competition

Owen Thompson MP has launched a Christmas artwork competition for all Midlothian Primary School pupils.

Owen has written to all primary schools and invited them to send in their Christmas drawings, with the winners being awarded prizes and their artwork used on Owen’s official Christmas e-card. Entries will also be used to brighten up the Dalkeith constituency office and in an online gallery.

The deadline for sending the artwork is December 1st, with the winners announced and prizes awarded on December 10th.

The Midlothian MP said: “With COP26 underway, I thought I’d save on the printing this year and go digital with my Christmas cards, but I need the help of Midlothian’s primary school pupils with the designs.

“I invite pupils in primary schools across the region to send in their artwork, on a Christmas theme, for my 2021 Christmas e-Card competition.

“This is a great opportunity to showcase the imagination and creative talents of our primary school pupils here in Midlothian. I hope as many schools and as many young people as possible will get involved.

“The winning entries will be awarded a prize and will be used on my Christmas e-card, which will be distributed to hundreds of contacts around the UK. I will also showcase all the entries at my office and in a special Midlothian Christmas gallery online, so everyone who takes part will have a chance to get their artwork seen by a wider audience.

“I hope lots of classes will send in their pupils’ Christmassy pictures. I really look forward to seeing your creations.”

