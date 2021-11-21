Glasgow Clan celebrated their first win in the Elite League, but they had to come from behind to claim the points at sixth-placed Nottingham Panthers.

And coach Malcolm Cameron (pictured) revealed he gave his hand-picked squad a verbal blast in the dressing-room between the second and third periods.

The Canadian said: “We got out of our element in the last ten minutes of the opening period and that carried over.

“I hated our second period and it was not our character, not our identity, we played soft, did not compete for loose pucks and I challenged the guys at the end of the period.

“We had a hell of a third period, we really, really came out battle proper, managed the puck well and we knew where are strengths were and we played to them.”

Earlier, Clan, edged 3-2 at Belfast Giants in their Premier Sports Elite League opener two weeks ago in Northern Ireland, held the home side in the opening session.

But coach Cameron’s squad were caught cold 54 seconds into the middle period when Jordan Kelsall was set up by Matthew Lane and J C Brassard.

And eight minutes later it was 2-0 with Jeremy Welsh netting after good build up play from Brady Norrish and Simon Suoranta.

It looked ominous but Colin Campbell set up Jamie Crooks after 33 minutes to open Clan’s account and the Scots levelled 37 seconds into the final period through Nolan LaPorte unassisted.

And Mathieu Roy picked up the puck from Colton Yellow Horn to fire the game-winner with less than nine minutes left on the clock.

The Scots are playing catch-up after starting the season late but this result will be a massive boost to Cameron and the squad, sponsored by Aspray Glasgow West ahead of their marathon trip to second-placed Guildford Flames on Tuesday.

