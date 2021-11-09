There’s perhaps nothing better than being married to your favourite person in the world. But let’s be honest, marriage is hard. You and your partner have to constantly put in the work, nurture your relationship and grow together. Whether you’ve been married for a couple of years or a few decades, it’s important to celebrate how far you’ve come.

In this post, we’re sharing some wonderful ways to raise a toast to your marriage. Take a look.

Plan a Wedding

These past couple of years, nearly every social plan was derailed because of the pandemic. It’s possible that you were unable to plan your dream wedding. Now that things are returning back to normal, it’s time to get back in touch with your planner to throw the ultimate party. A wedding is a perfect way to celebrate with your close friends and family.

Renew Your Vows

Have you been married for over a decade? Renewing your vows is a way to commemorate the new era of a relationship. You can make it a celebration by inviting your friends and family to a vow renewal ceremony. On the other hand, keeping it intimate by reading your vows privately is equally meaningful.

Take Each Other’s Names

Traditionally, women took their husbands’ last names after marriage. But things have significantly changed since then. Now it’s quite normal to take each others’ names, gender no bar. Moreover, many couples also double-barrel their names to make a new combined last name. Consider changing your name to further solidify your commitment to each other.

Go on a Trip

It’s normal to fall into a domestic rut after a few years of marriage. But that doesn’t mean you can’t reignite the spark that you had at the beginning of your relationship. Moreover, you may have neglected your relationship because you’re too busy raising kids. We suggest planning a romantic getaway for you and your spouse. Take this time to reconnect and revitalise.

Enjoy a Movie Night

You don’t have to go all out or spend a huge amount of money to celebrate your marriage. Take time out from your busy schedules to spend quality time with your other half. You can go out to dinner or enjoy a wedding-themed movie marathon at home.

It’s also a good idea to sign up for fun classes together. You both can join a dance class or take cooking lessons.

Write Love Letters

Any romantic would agree that love letters hold a charm that cannot be replicated by modern communication. Instead of sending your spouse a ‘love you’ text, how about writing a heartfelt love letter?

You can also write letters for each other and seal them to be opened on your next wedding anniversary.

Get Professional Portraits

If you have kids, your phone is probably filled with their photos. When was the last thing you and your partner took a photo together? Hire a photographer for family portraits. You can also consider doing a romantic shoot as a couple.

Wedding-Themed Game Night

Most couples would agree that you learn something new about your partner every day. So why not turn that into a fun game? Plan a romantic candlelight dinner followed by a couple’s quiz. You can also play the viral ‘Truth or Drink’ game to spice things up.

Take It To The Next Level

If you’ve been married for a while, it may be time to think about taking your relationship to the next level. Talk about what you both envision your future to look like. Do you want to put a downpayment on a house? Are you looking to have kids in the near future? Do you want to relocate to a different city? Clear and honest communication is key to a long-lasting union.

