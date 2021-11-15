Upload Studios will launch next Monday in Edinburgh offering video podcasting, green screen, voiceover recording and photography all under one roof.

The company aims to provide a platform for all voices where people can record their own material and have the technical side looked after for them.

Ethan Forbes, Upload Studios founder, said: “I wanted to create a studio that would give people the ability to produce high-end video podcasts without the learning curve that is usually required.

“We simplify the whole process of creating video podcasts by filming, recording and editing it all for you.”

Tammar Scotland, Upload Studios Marketing Executive, added: “Upload Studios is completely unique to Edinburgh, and the studio opens up a whole new arena of marketing opportunities for businesses, events, festivals, etc.

“Podcasts and specifically video podcasts are the best way to advertise a company and should be an important part of a business’ marketing strategy.”

The Upload Studios’ team has been working hard to get the studio ready for its launch this month.

Josh Nixon, the studio manager, said: “It’s been a wonderful opportunity to dive into Upload Studios and get it up and running – and now we’re turning it to the public to make their creative endeavours not only a reality, but a breeze.

“As someone from a filmic background, equipment and access has always been one of the biggest barriers for entry to create. We remove that barrier.”

