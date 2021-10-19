Edinburgh Monarchs and Poole Pirates have agreed dates for the SGB Championship Knockout Cup Final.

Monarchs host the first leg at Armadale on Saturday, October 23 (tapes-up 2.30pm) with the return at Wimborne Road on Wednesday October 27.

And the two sides could also meet in the league title decider – depending on the outcome of Edinburgh’s play-off semi-final against Glasgow later this week.

Poole co-promoter Danny Ford said: “Of course we would hope to have a good following behind us but for Poole fans unable to travel we understand that Edinburgh will be streaming the meeting.

“We will be putting tickets on sale for the second leg shortly and we hope to attract a large crowd as we seek to secure the KO Cup and the first part of the double.”

Picture: Ritchie Worrall, a key man for Monarchs and a former Poole rider

