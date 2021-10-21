The 2021 Scottish International Storytelling Festival continues with an event on Friday 22 October at 11am in Dr Neils’ Garden, Duddingston.

FOLKTALES FROM THE GARDENS will continue on Friday with a session led by James Spence.

Enjoy family and parallel adult sessions of stories in one of Edinburgh’s wonderful community gardens. Suitable for accompanied children 3-7, or for adults interested in garden settings and stories.

Hosted by Donald Smith with guest storyteller, James Spence. Free Event.

Donations to Dr Neils Garden will be welcome.

The Scottish International Storytelling Festival runs until 31 October 2021. Full programme here.

