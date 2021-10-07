Police in Edinburgh dealt with an incident last night of abduction and attempted murder and have put out a public appeal for any information from the public.

At around 10.45pm on Wednesday, 6 October, 2021, police were alerted to a disturbance in Claremont Court where men were reported to have been fighting with weapons.

One man was seen to have been forced from his vehicle, a grey Audi S5, into a second vehicle, which is described as a dark coloured hatchback.

The second vehicle was reported to have blue flashing lights activated on the dashboard.

The vehicle left Claremont Court along with two other vehicles; the grey Audi S5 and a white van.

A short time later officers were called to McDonald Road where the man forced into the back of the hatchback was found injured. It is believed that he had been assaulted while in the car, which had then driven at him when he got out. The hatchback then fled the scene.



The injured man, aged 26, was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening.

At around 1am on Thursday, 7 October, 2021, officers were called to Magdalene Avenue following a car fire. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service put the fire out and the vehicle found there was confirmed as the grey Audi S5, stolen from the 26-year-old man in Claremont Court earlier in the night.



Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “The level of violence and intimidation shown during this incident is shocking and thankfully the victim was not left seriously injured. We believe this was a targeted attack.

“The suspects involved in his abduction from Claremont Court are believed to have arrived at the scene in two vehicles, the first a dark coloured hatchback, and the second a white van. Witnesses have reported there being four men, all wearing balaclavas.

“I’d urge anyone who witnessed the incidents in Claremont Court or McDonald Road to come forward and speak to officers. We’re especially keen for anyone who may have captured the incidents on dash cam or private CCTV to check their systems and provide relevant footage to us.

“The dark coloured hatchback vehicle the suspects used had blue lights activated on top of the dashboard at the front windscreen. This was not a police vehicle. I’d urge anyone who knows more about this vehicle, or could help us trace it and those connected to it, to get in contact with officers as soon as possible.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 3764 of 6 October. An anonymous report can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police Scotland. Photo: © 2020, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

