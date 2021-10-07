An online event to discuss all aspects of speeding motorists in the city will be held on 23 October 2021.

Living Streets Edinburgh has invited speakers including Cllr Lesley Macinnes, Transport Convener, Christine Jardine MP for Edinburgh West, Jeremy Leach from Action Vision Zero, Professor John Whitelegg, Visiting Professor at the School of the Built Environment, Liverpool John Moores University and Cllr Chas Booth.

Living Streets are to issue their proposals on tackling speeding in Edinburgh and the other topics to be discussed will include the record of central and local government in tackling speeding how police enforcement works, building in lower speeds through road design to discourage speeding, and case studies of successful campaigns.

Living Streets promotes walking in Edinburgh as a safe enjoyable and easy way of getting around and want to see walking prioritised over other modes of transport.

Tickets and sign up details are available free from Eventbrite below.

Like this: Like Loading...