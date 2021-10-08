One of the UK’s leading recycling and waste management businesses, The NWH Group, has announced the appointment of Sean Harley as Operations Director.

As part of its growth strategy to double the size of the business, Sean has been appointed to head up the group’s operations in Scotland and north east England and brings a diverse set of skills that will drive the business to maximise efficiencies and work towards continuous improvement.

In addition, Sean will join The NWH Group’s operational board and will work alongside the Chief Executive, Mark Williams, to ensure operations are aligned with the company growth strategy.

With more than twenty years of experience leading large operational departments, Sean joins The NWH Group from API Foilmakers where he was instrumental in the set up and early success of the business. He has previously held operational leadership roles with Smith Anderson Group, in Kirkcaldy and Boston Scientific, in Cork, Ireland.

Sean Harley said:“I’m thrilled to be joining the team at NWH, it is a fantastic opportunity. Driving positive change whilst maintaining the fabric of NWH’s culture, which is instrumental to its success, is something I am passionate about.

“The business is continuing to grow so now is the right time to build on the strong foundations already in place to ensure the operations continually deliver.”

The NWH Group Chief Executive, Mark Williams said:“We’re delighted to have Sean on board, this appointment marks a key milestone in our growth strategy. His primary responsibilities will be to look operational efficiencies and resource utilisation, together with supporting and responding to operational needs to minimise issues and maximise opportunities.

“We recognise the importance of Sean’s skillset and expertise, this, combined with the existing management team, will ensure our future success.”

In October 2020, the business invested £2.5m in a state-of-the-art, construction and demolition waste processing plant featuring up to date waste screening and separation technology to sort through waste more effectively.

This enables the business to capture 15% more material for recycling. The new plant has the potential to save 20,000 tonnes of construction and demolition waste from going into landfill each year. NWH Group say this investment will ensure that the group has the most cutting-edge facility in Scotland.

www.nwhgroup.co.uk

