A new hair and beauty salon is the latest retail space to open in the new Raeburn Place development.

Jason and Josh Miller and the founders of city hairdressers,Charlie Miller, their parents, Charlie and Janet, joined beauty salon owners, Lauren McGinty and staff to officially open the newest salon in the chain on Thursday.

From a start in a gent’s hairdressing salon in 1965, the Charlie Miller brand has consistently led the way with style, quality, and creativity. The business now has a portfolio of five hair salons in Edinburgh employing more than 100 staff.

The newest is also the company’s first salon to include beauty to its list of services.





The Charlie Miller directors said: “We are delighted to have opened in Stockbridge alongside a host of well-known independent and national businesses and to be part of its wonderful village vibe.For over 50 years our stylists have been cutting, colouring, and styling hair and now, working in partnership with Lauren McGinty at Wo:mankind Beauty Clinic, we have the bonus of being able to offer beauty, nail and make-up services. Wo:mankind is a beauty business that is highly regarded in the city and the industry and, like us, it is a family run business. We love it that Lauren leads with strong values of customer service and client care that resonate fully with our own.”

Wo:mankind Beauty Clinic owner, Lauren McGinty said: “From my very first conversation with Josh and Jason Miller I knew I was about to embark on a dream come true to work with this truly inspiring family-run company. As a teen I worked as a Saturday girl at Charlie Miller and the standards set then were always a bar for me.

“I knew I wanted to do hair or beauty and to follow in my dad’s entrepreneurial footsteps, so in 2006 I opened my first salon in Stockbridge going into business with my mum. Throughout the 15 years in the salon there has never been a moment when we have sat still and when the opportunity came about to set up a clinic in Charlie Miller, I knew it was one not to be missed.”

The development of Raeburn Place is led by the Raeburn Place Foundation, a charity set up in 2014 whose aims include widening participation in sport and celebrating the heritage of Raeburn Place.

Ron McNab, Acting Chairman, Raeburn Place Foundation said: “The Foundation is really pleased to see Charlie Miller open their doors at Raeburn Place Development and we wish them every success. The opening is an exciting addition to the diverse mix of high-quality businesses which the development offers.”

