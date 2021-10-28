National Lottery funding of £303,559 in the latest round of Open Fund awards from Creative Scotland will support fourteen creative projects in Edinburgh.

The projects include:

The former Fire Station at Edinburgh College of Art which will open Edinburgh’s SpACE project on Monday 1 November for five weeks.

The public pop-up exhibition, event space and online venue will welcome leading designers, building environmentalists, architects and heritage organisations and it is hoped that the discussions and events will help raise wider understanding of the difference that can be made through more responsible approaches to design and construction.

Rab Bennetts, architect and founder of Bennetts Associates and Chair of SpACE said: “There could hardly be a more appropriate moment to engage with the public about the impact of our buildings and places on climate change. As the world’s eyes are on COP26 in Glasgow, our parallel event in Edinburgh can show how the changes that are essential to our homes, workplaces and public buildings are not only possible but can also result in a cleaner, healthier and more enjoyable built environment.”

Through a series of unique, site-specific, public video projection mapping artworks with original soundscapes visual artist and creator Mettje Hunneman will highlight and transform Edinburgh’s public green spaces and question our place in nature. Forest VIDEOLAB will include twelve immersive audio-visual displays over twelve months encouraging audiences to reconnect with nature in new ways.

Mettje Hunneman said: “Artistic collaborations that would not previously have been possible can now come about, and resources that were previously inaccessible are now available. Everybody on the Forest VIDEOLAB team is now very excited to launch these beautiful creations into the public realm.”

Edinburgh-based theatre company, SALTYDOLLS – a partnership of Estlin Love and Fiona Oliver-Larkin will research and develop ABATTOIR. A 50-minute feminist, two woman show, ABATTOIR is born from a provocation made by Morag Deyes of Dance Base during a SALTYDOLLS residency – “When are you going to make a show about the DARKNESS of MOTHERHOOD?”

Surrogate Productions will adapt and stage the Scottish and UK premiere of Édouard Louis’ autofiction novel Who Killed My Father in association with Platform Theatre in spring 2022.

Surrogate’s Artistic Director Nora Wardell added:“We’re excited to welcome audiences back to theatres with such a moving and empowering piece that resonates so beautifully with our changing lives today. A rare text for Surrogate’s second work – both a deeply personal story of love from son to father and a defiant call for social justice.”

Shortlisted for the 2020 Phil Fox Award, Nibble Nibble Gnaw is a new play by emerging Scottish playwright Isla Cowan receiving further research and development, exploring hunger and consumption in contemporary society. Inspired by the story of Hansel and Gretel, this twisted fairy-tale follows a brother and sister as they make their way in a monstrously middle-class world, battling addiction and disorder.

POWA (Protection of Womxn in the Arts) is a musical collective run by Ashley Stein and Siobhan Wilson which provides paid opportunities forwomen-identifying and non-binary musicians and music industry professionals to create new commissions and access mentorship, guidance, and professional resources.

Co-founders Siobhan Wilson and Ashley Stein said: “The money we have received from the Open Fund will allow us to work with a diverse range of artists and share newly commissioned musical works with our members, helping our music and message to reach a wider audience and providing a platform where women can express their experiences.”

Following the successful release of What We Might Know in 2018, Edinburgh based band Broken Records will record their 5th studio album which will be released on their own label, J Sharp Records.

Broken Records’ Iain Turnbull said: “The album is due to be released in Spring 2022, and we’re looking forward to it building on our previous work by allowing us to show our audience a different side to the band.

“After 14 years we have a dedicated following, and this album will allow us to carry on that interaction by sharing stories and our music from a different stage of our lives to connect to what is happening in their own lives.”

Iain Munro, CEO, Creative Scotland said: “It’s great to see so many projects continue to benefit from Open Fund awards. Thanks to the generosity of the National Lottery players, who raise £30 million for good causes across the UK every week, these awards are creating many invaluable opportunities for people and communities across Scotland to engage with the arts while enabling artists and creative organisations to develop and grow.”

A full list of recipients of Open Fund awards is available on the Creative Scotland website.

Forest VIDEOLAB by Mettje Hunneman

