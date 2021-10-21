A partnership between Edinburgh Airport and the Danish renewable energy company, Ørsted, will cut the airport’s emissions, making it one of the most sustainable in the world.

The two companies are working on a way for the airport to reach its target of net zero carbon by 2040. This will include moving away from fossil fuels with the use of green technologies, and new hydrogen fuels produced at scale from offshore wind farms, all intended to eliminate emissions from the airport and the aircraft using it.

The focus will be on the energy used in the airport, by vehicles used in the operation of the airport, by vehicles going to and from the airport and fuel used by aircraft coming to Edinburgh.

The plan is to identify the most effective and affordable options and then work with government to make changes to regulations and policy to introduce them. A framework will be needed to incentivise private investment in large-scale sustainable fuel production.

Minister for Transport, Graeme Dey said:” Our recent report into decarbonising the transport sector makes it clear that all modes need to reduce emissions in order for Scotland to meet our ambitious climate change targets, so we welcome this partnership between Edinburgh Airport and Ørsted.

“Despite the current challenges faced by the aviation sector it is good to see Edinburgh Airport preparing for a sustainable future. It is critical that businesses and other organisations at least match Scotland’s statutory targets and our ambition to create a net zero economy. This project has real potential in that regard and I look forward to hearing more about it and seeing it develop.”

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “The aviation industry realises the part it plays in emissions and the need to move towards a cleaner, more sustainable future.

“We have made huge advances in technology and we want to continue to innovate and ensure aviation’s future is one that is decarbonised and contributes positively to our economy and Scotland’s net zero ambitions. Although aviation emissions derive in the main from aircraft in flight, we can play our part within our estate and fuel for aircraft at Edinburgh and we are confident this exciting partnership will help us on our way to a sustainable travel future and see Edinburgh Airport helping to develop and support sustainable fuels and their use.”

Duncan Clark, Head of UK Region at Ørsted said: “This is a key stage on Scotland’s journey to reach net zero by 2045. Whilst we have made huge strides in decarbonising the way we generate electricity, the next stage is to use that renewable electricity to decarbonise industry and transport. This will involve renewable energy companies collaboration with forward looking companies such as Edinburgh Airport. Renewable hydrogen is key to decarbonising heavy transport and air travel and we look forward to working together on this exciting technology.”

Like this: Like Loading...