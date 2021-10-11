The Brunton at Musselburgh has launched its October 2021 to January 2022 season, offering a line-up of theatre, music, dance film.

What Moves You? features a solo performance from dance artist Niamh O’Loughlin. An outdoor performance, heralded The Brunton’s return to live performances in June. Now indoors, this performance mixes live dance and music with film.

In partnership with Edinburgh Book Festival, Citizen Winter Warmer is a day of heart-warming events with authors and artists, celebrating local community voices.

Su Pollard gives a one-woman performance in Harpy. This razor-sharp and bittersweet dark drama from Fringe First award winner Philip Meeks (Kiss Me Honey, Honey!) debuted at Edinburgh Fringe in 2018. A funny and tragic story about one woman’s lifelong battle to find a treasured possession she once lost.

Lunchtime theatre returns with a classic short play and the option of a light lunch of soup and a sandwich Written by John Mortimer (Rumpole of the Bailey), The Dock Brief is a delightful comedy about the law, life and love, brought alive on stage by Rapture Theatre.

The popular Lunchtime Classical Concert series, where audiences can enjoy lunch in the upstairs lounge followed by an hour of classical music in Venue 2, continues with Tim Beattie’s guitar recital, in November and Ariel Lanyi, on piano, in December.

The Brunton’s professional pantomime, Hansel & Gretel, will be produced in house by The Brunton, written and directed by award-winning writer and theatre maker John Binnie.

John wrote the scripts for the 2018 and 2019 pantos which were well-received by audiences and press. In 2020 John wrote & directed Rapunzel The Pantomime – a family film, enjoyed by many schools and families who viewed it online during the festive period.

There is lots of family entertainment this autumn and winter with October half-term fun with Starcatchers’ Spike: A Dinosaur Tale and How The Koala Learnt To Hug. December sees the return of the ever popular Funbox with Santa’s Pyjama Party.

In association with Lammermuir Festival, festive programming also includes a Candlelight Concert with Royal Northern Sinfonia, at North Esk Parish Church, Musselburgh.

This November the Saltire Festival is celebrated with Scottish folk from multi award-winning Kris Drever, whilst Keith Jack and the MacDonald Bros guarantee a braw night celebrating all things Scotland covering the music of The Proclaimers, Lewis Capaldi, Dougie Maclean and more.

The heart-warming classic film, Local Hero is on The Brunton big screen and the popular Midweek Movies continue with new release such as No Time to Die and The Last Duel and there is a concert screening of Cliff Richard live from the Royal Albert Hall!

Music tributes fill the venue this winter, paying homage to The Rat Pack, Kate Bush and more and full information about all these events and Returning to The Brunton FAQs can be found at www.thebrunton.co.uk .

Tickets can be purchased directly through The Brunton’s website www.thebrunton.co.uk or via the new box office telephone number 0131 653 5245 open from Monday to Saturday 10am to 4pm until further notice.

