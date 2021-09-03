The Royal Institute of Architects in Scotland have named three Edinburgh buildings as winners in the national architecture awards.

The three buildings are Edinburgh Printmakers by Page/Park Architects, King’s Stables Road by Fletcher Joseph Associates and the Bayes Centre by Bennetts Associates.

There are fourteen awards announced with housing, education and healthcare among the winners which include a moveable micro home on Skye.

The RIAS Awards intend to show the quality and breadth of architectural endeavour in Scotland. All types and sizes of architectural projects can win a RIAS Award, as the list of 2021 awards winners demonstrates. Buildings are assessed by an expert jury who look at each project’s architectural integrity, usability and context, delivery and execution, and sustainability.

The winners of the RIAS Awards will become the ‘longlist’ for the RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award. The shortlist for the 2021 Andrew Doolan Award Prize will be announced on 30 September, with the winner announced on 30 November.

RIAS President Christina Gaiger said:“I am delighted to see these fantastic Edinburgh buildings winning RIAS Awards. They are each terrific projects and great examples of how architecture can make a real difference to places and people’s lives. My congratulations to Page Park Architects, Fletcher Joseph Associates and Bennetts Associates – as well as their clients and the local communities who played such important roles in helping these outstanding new buildings take shape.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of our built environment to individuals and communities, and the RIAS Awards are a moment to pause and celebrate the incredible difference that architects are making across the country. This year’s RIAS Awards demonstrate the critical role architecture can play – whether that is delivering better homes and public services, addressing climate change, celebrating our shared culture and heritage, or simply giving moments of real delight. There is a real breadth in this year’s clutch of RIAS Awards, demonstrating the versatility of the profession, and each of them is a very worthy winner.”

Edinburgh Printmakers by Page\Park Architects

The only surviving structure from the Castle Mills industrial complex – where almost 2 million pairs of rubber boots were made for the British Army in World War One – is now a new creative hub, thanks the redevelopment of a derelict listed building into a welcoming multi-use arts complex. Judges particularly praised the opening up of the top floor to create a wonderful naturally-lit printing studio where artists now work together.

King’s Stables Road by Fletcher Joseph Associates

This mix of private and rented accommodation (including student flats and a hotel) transforms a former council depot into a lively, attractive environment. Its muted palette of traditional materials blends into the existing fabric of the Old Town, and the improved public realm is now linked to historic closes with views to and from Edinburgh Castle. The judges described King’s Stables Road as “a unique and successful development carefully tailored to the site.”

Bayes Centre by Bennetts Associates

Edinburgh University’s new building, the final phase of a redevelopment programme commenced in 2003. This is a building for research, business and learning, designed to enable collaboration between different users in the data industry, and a place to linger and exchange ideas. The awards judges described the Bayes Centre as “a rigorous and adaptable design that should robustly meet the changing requirements of the University.”

For more information about the winners of the 2021 RIAS Awards visit www.rias.org.uk

