Scotland’s Climate Week begins today until next Sunday. This is a week to highlight Scotland’s move towards net zero emissions.

It is now just six weeks before the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow. That will be the biggest international summit on climate change and will run from 31 October to 12 November 2021.

Climate Week is a chance to learn more about the various activities which have net zero as their main ambition. Read more here about the steps included in the Scottish Government’s Programme for Government announced just last week.

Events include a free online webinar on Thursday 16 September 2021 from 2-3pm to introduce the Climate Emergency.

This informative webinar will demystify the jargon and explore the basics of climate change – what is causing it, why it is a problem, and importantly, what can be done?

It is hosted by Keep Scotland Beautiful and event organisers will be joined by Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport, Michael Matheson, who will provide a keynote address before presentations and discussions with the Keep Scotland Beautiful Deputy CEO Catherine Gee, their Climate Change Officer Aoife Hutton and Gerald Howe, Deputy Director COP26 & International Climate Change at The Scottish Government.

This event is being hosted on the Visit Scotland Events air platform and you can register now here.

The Net Zero Nation website proposes five things which businesses can do to reduce emissions:

Understand impact by calculating greenhouse gas emissions for the business

Run the business on 100% renewable electricity and heating

Investigate options for leasing, purchasing or travelling by ultraslow emission transport

Encourage suppliers to make changes to operation or source local suppliers and products

Reduce, reuse, repair and recycle as much as possible

Net Zero Nation has a lot of advice for those wanting to take these steps, including advice on financial support for businesses.

The hashtag is #ScotClimateWeek to be used on social media when talking about any activities during the week.

In Edinburgh The City of Edinburgh Council declared a climate emergency two years ago with the goal of becoming a net zero city by 2030. Some of the projects which will help Edinburgh achieve that goal are set out here.

Net Zero Secretary Michael Matheson said: “COP26 coming to Scotland is a unique opportunity to advance the society-wide transformation required for us to become a net zero nation. t

“I am determined to make sure the conference reaches out far beyond the negotiations in Glasgow. It must reach every community and deliver a lasting legacy that accelerates our emissions reduction whilst making absolutely sure we do that in a way that’s fair and leaves no-one behind.

“Becoming a net zero nation will require a huge national effort with all of us embracing the significant changes and the chance to secure a better future for us all. It’s crucial that everyone takes this opportunity to get involved. Only by taking action together will we succeed in creating a fairer, greener and climate resilient society.

“In addition to being part of the events taking place up and down the country this week, businesses, organisations, community groups, and individuals can be part of the COP26 Call to Action by making a pledge on social media to commit to climate action for the two weeks of the summit and beyond.”

The Scottish Government has declared an ambition for the country to take out as many emissions from the atmosphere as are put in by 2045.

Like this: Like Loading...