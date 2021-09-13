A housing development is restarting its art and recreation activities thanks to a £1,000 donation from a local community group.

Craigmillar Castle Regeneration Group (CCRG) made a generous donation to Bield’s Castlebrae Glebe in Edinburgh which will go toward funding game nights, parties and a host of entertainment performances.

Customers have already enjoyed a performance from local singer, Leona Rae with further events lined up driven by internal interests.

Sharon Tomany, Development Manager at Castlebrae Glebe said: “The donation has allowed us to relaunch activities that we all enjoy planning and hosting.

“It has already made a positive impact on the well-being and happiness of our customers, and we know this will continue as social interaction is something we have all missed.”

After a prolonged period of shielding, the development staff and customers are eager to socialise again and get creative with their events.

The donation will allow leisurely activities to be hosted including; entertainment hire, arts and crafts workshops, bingo evenings and themed nights such as Halloween parties.

Sharon added: “We were delighted to hear of the donation and feel extremely grateful. It’s made everyone feel very hopeful and excited for what the rest of the year has to offer.”

The donation is part of the Craigmillar Castle Regeneration Group (CCRG) agreement between the Scottish Government, City of Edinburgh Council and RSL developers whereby the profit made from the houses built contributed to a community fund – amounting to £150,000.

Since then, the CCRG have used the fund to make annual donations to local schools, football clubs, local organisations and more.

Susan Carr, a member of the Craigmillar Neighbourhood Alliance, said: “Castlebrae Glebe has been a part of this community for as long as I can remember.

“We have had the honour to offer support each year to the people of this area for a long time and now in the final year of the fund we wanted to make sure no one was left behind.”

Bield is a registered charity dedicated to providing flexible housing solutions and support for older people across Scotland to live the life they want.

Growing from humble beginnings, Bield started out with one housing development in Bo’ness to becoming a major provider of housing and care services for around 20,000 older people across 23 local authority areas.

Working to provide high quality housing and care services Bield continues to invest, change and innovate its services and operations to address the needs of the next generation of older people.

