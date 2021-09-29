The ten year anniversary of Radhuni Restaurant in Loanhead was celebrated with a party and VIP reception.

The guests included the Provost of Midlothian, Peter Smail who led the tributes, Owen Thompson MP, Colin Beattie MSP and Foysol Choudhury who is Chair of Edinburgh and Lothians Regional Equality Council along with around 100 people who were invited.

VIP guests included Left to right – Midlothian Provost Peter Smail, Colin Beattie MSP, Matin Khan, Habibur Khan and his brother Mujibur, Owen Thomson MP

The event was hosted by Habibur Khan, Managing Partner, and his father Matin who runs the Itihaas restaurant in nearby Dalkeith and is Chief Executive of the family business.

“When Radhuni was launched 10 years ago we had no idea it would become so famous nationally,” Matin said. Radhuni recently won the award for Scottish Curry Restaurant of the Year.

CEO of the family business, Matin Khan, who also runs the Itihaas restaurant in Dalkeith

Habibur paid tribute to the restaurant’s staff, saying: “This anniversary would not have been possible without the hard work of our head chef, the rest of the kitchen brigade, and each and every one of our employees. They have risen magnificently to the challenges posed by the pandemic. This event is the perfect way to celebrate their achievements.”

The restaurant owners have made it a priority to reach out to the local community. Many of the community groups and sports clubs which the restaurant and the Itihaas restaurant in Dalkeith have sponsored over the years were represented at the reception.

The event also celebrated the launch of a new flavour of crisps – Madras Curry – produced by Walkers, the UK’s largest manufacturer of the potato snacks, inspired by one of Radhuni’s most popular dishes. Radhuni was selected, as the only restaurant in Scotland and one of only three in the UK, because of its fundraising for the NHS and donation of thousands of free meals for front line workers during the pandemic.

Like this: Like Loading...