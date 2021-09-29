MB Media will proudly feature on the front of shirt for Hibernian Women for the 2021/22 Scottish Women’s football season.

MB Media, a marketing agency based in the heart of Edinburgh, is one of Scotland’s hottest creative agencies, supporting many of the Capital’s biggest names with their digital marketing, branding and events.

Hibs players Toni Malone, Shannon Leishman and Emily Mutch wear the teams new kit.

The sponsorship deal will make history, as it’s the first time Hibernian’s Women’s Team have had an official front of shirt sponsor, which will be seen for the first time at the Women’s Edinburgh derby, taking place at Easter Road tonight.

Hibs Women, managed by Dean Gibson currently sit 5th in the Scottish Women’s Premier League this season, scoring an incredible 32 goals in their first six league and cup games, whilst Hearts sit in 9th.

On the deal, MB Media’s Marketing Director, Barrie Wilkins said “It’s a proud day for us to see our logo on the front of the Hibernian Women’s shirt.

“To make history as the first ever official shirt sponsor is really special to us and it’s great to see what it means to the team too!

“This was something I was especially keen to support due to my long affiliation with the club and I hope this is the start of an exciting partnership.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the strip debut at Easter Road on Wednesday and we’ll be there cheering on the team!”

Stewart McGuire, Executive Director for Hibernian Women Football Club, said “Firstly, I would like to thank MB Media for their support, it’s something which we are extremely grateful for and to see the shirts with their first ever sponsor on today is such a big and special moment for us all.

“We can’t wait to walk out of the tunnel at Easter Road in our new look shirts tonight and hopefully the result goes our way on what will be a momentous day.”

