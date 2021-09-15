The charity, Edinburgh Leisure, one of the UK’s leading leisure trusts which runs the council-owned gyms and swimming pools in the city is looking for three new board members.

The new appointees will support current members to oversee effective governance of the organisation which makes a positive difference to communities by creating opportunities for everyone to get active, stay active and achieve more.

Edinburgh Leisure is particularly interested in candidates with significant knowledge and experience in one of the following professions: Finance, Risk Management, Marketing and Communications, Energy and Sustainability, Health and Wellbeing and Property Management.

The positions are voluntary and will require a minimum attendance of six board meetings per year. The roles are fixed term of three years, with an option to stand for re-election. The closing date for applications is 30 September 2021, with interviews due to take place via Microsoft Teams on the afternoon of 14 October and the afternoon of 19 October.

Edinburgh Leisure, a registered Scottish charity (No: SC027450) is a company limited by guarantee whose Board directors act as the sole members of the organisation. The Board currently consists of 15 non-executives (including the Chairperson).

Karen Scott, Director of People, Human Resources at Edinburgh Leisure said: “Our Board members are professionals and leaders in other sectors, and they bring a valuable oversight, guidance and governance to how we operate. We seek a balance of skills and professions to ensure that our Board is best placed to support us.”

“Previous Board experience is not essential, as training in critical areas such as Governance is provided. It is very important to us that our Board represent the communities that we serve, so we welcome applications from a diverse cross-section of our communities.”

Edinburgh Leisure has a turnover of around £30m per annum, circa 900 employees and (in normal times) attracts just under 5 million customer visits per annum.

More information about the role of the Edinburgh Leisure Board can be found by clicking here

To apply or for more information, visit: www.edinburghleisurejobs.co.uk

