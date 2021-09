Public Health Scotland has published the latest data on Covid-19 in Scotland showing that the continued surge in cases continues.

Scotland has now moved beyond Level 0 but the legal requirement for wearing masks in indoor settings is to be retained largely as it has been.

DATE DAILY CASES LOTHIAN NEW TESTS TEST POSITIVITY RATE DEATHS REPORTED TODAY DEATH STATISTICS ACCORDING TO DAILY MEASUREMENT ICU HOSPITAL POSITIVE CASES DURING PANDEMIC FIRST DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY SECOND DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD FIRST DOSE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD BOTH DOSES 7 September 2021 5,692 46,146 13.2% 16 8,181 77 805 2,735 6,064 4,128,998 3,742,826 6 September 2021 7,065 1,170 52,193 14.5% 0 8,165 71 771 469,341 4,301 9,993 4,126,263 3,736,762 5 September 2021 6,368 48,033 14.2% 3,726,769 4 September 2021 6,152 51,031 12.9% 11 58 670 4,117,147 3,717,587 3 September 2021 2 September 2021 17 1 September 2021 6,170 987 57,279 11.5% 9 8,127 59 629 436,688 2,396 10,305 4,108,804 3,691,066

Date Daily cases Lothian New tests Test positivity rate Deaths reported today Death statistics according to daily measurement ICU Hospital Positive cases during pandemic First doses of vaccine in last day Second doses of vaccine in last day Number of people who have had first dose Number of people who have had second dose 31 August 2021 6,029 947 43,512 14.9% 7 8,118 54 585 430,525 2,721 12,720 4,106,408 3,680,761 30 August 2021 3,893 628 29,281 14.1% 0 8,111 51 551 424,508 2,376 12,754 4,103,687 3,668,041 29 August 2021 7,113 1,110 55,543 13.5% 0 8,111 52 507 420,622 3,233 14,422 4,101,311 3,655,287 28 August 2021 5,858 866 43,450 14.2% 8 8,111 49 494 413,515 2,615 11,383 4,098,078 3,640,865 27 August 2021 6,835 1,217 50,493 14.2% 4 8,103 47 479 407,600 results delayed results delayed 4,095,463 3,629,482 26 August 2021 4,925 653 45,017 11.5% 14 8,099 47 426 400,842 3,401 14,258 4,092,295 3,617,687 25 August 2021 5,021 895 47,991 11.0% 5 8,085 44 391 395,918 3,342 16,284 4,088,894 3,603,429 24 August 2021 4,323 721 31,081 14.5% 10 8,080 43 364 390,908 2,854 15,103 4,085,552 3,587,145 23 August 2021 3,189 27,296 12.4% 0 8,070 41 356 386,591 3,202 15,095 4,082,698 3,572,042 22 August 2021 3,190 31,457 10.8% 0 8,070 34 338 383,403 3,941 15,239 4,079,496 3,556,947 21 August 2021 20 August 2021 3,613 36,295 10.6% 9 8,067 34 312 376,753 2,731 14,081 4,071,537 3,526,754 19 August 2021 18 August 2021 2,538 35,999 7.5% 10 8,051 39 324 369,779 4,283 16,069 4,065,970 3,498,257 17 August 2021 1,815 18,316 10.6% 9 8,041 40 338 367,241 3,205 14,371 4,061,687 3,482,188 16 August 2021 1,567 266 17,354 9.6% 0 8,032 39 337 365,427 3,640 17,916 4,058,482 3,467,817 15 August 2021 1,498 261 22,226 7.4% 0 8,032 40 331 363,860 4,831 18,839 4,054,842 3,449,901 14 August 2021 13 August 2021 1,542 246 25,581 6.6% 8 8,029 41 353 360,983 5,724 18,151 4,044,950 3,412,051 12 August 2021 11 August 2021 1,498 255 32,735 5.0% 10 8,013 42 356 357,917 4,941 17,721 4,034,420 3,375,524 10 August 2021 1,032 190 14,317 7.8% 11 8,003 40 352 356,419 2,652 15,747 4,029,479 3,357,803 9 August 2021 851 175 14,049 6.7% 0 7,992 42 356 355,388 1,975 18,590 4,026,827 3,342,056 8 August 2021 1,240 40 360 7 August 2021 1,386 24,025 6.3% 9 41 359 4.022,914 3,305,325 6 August 2021 1,250

185 5.5% 7 7,983 54 367 2,209 17,266 4,020,712 3,286,153 5 August 2021 1,381 290 30,788 4.9% 11 7,976 55 381 350,667 2,185 19,353 4,018,503 3,268,887 4 August 2021 1271 206 29,257 4.7% 13 7,965 58 383 349,286 2,114 18,291 4,016,326 3,249,622 3 August 2021 1,016 196 13,704 8.1% 9 7,952 61 406 348,018 4,014,212 3,231,331 2 August 2021 799 166 13,807 6.5% 1 7,943 60 407 347,005 4,012,496 3,214,801 1 August 2021 1,034 164 21,046 5.4% 3 7,942 62 422 346,206 4,011,060 3,197,899

Deaths involving COVID-19

Week 34: 23 – 29 August 2021

National Records of Scotland issue these statistics weekly.

As at 29 August, 10,554 deaths have been registered in Scotland where the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published today by National Records of Scotland (NRS).

In the week 23 – 29 August, 48 deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, an increase of seven deaths from the previous week.

28 deaths were of people aged over 75, 11 were people aged 65-74 and nine were under 65. 28 of the people who died were male and 20 were female.

There were seven deaths in the Scottish Borders, six in Glasgow City and five in East Lothian. 36 people died in hospital, seven in care homes and five at home.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said:

“Today’s NRS figures show that there were 48 deaths in Scotland last week where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, an increase of seven on the previous week’s figure.”

“Deaths from all causes were 10% higher than average for the equivalent week in the period 2015 to 2019. This is the 14th consecutive week where deaths have been above average.”

Beyond Level 0

The legal requirement for physical distancing and limits on gatherings has been removed from Monday 9 August when all venues across Scotland are able to re-open.

Some protective measures will stay in place such as the use of face coverings indoors and the collection of contact details as part of Test and Protect. Capacity limits of 2000 people indoors and 5000 people outdoors will also remain in place although some exceptions may be possible on a case by case basis. These will be reviewed on a three weekly basis to ensure they remain proportionate.

Adults identified as close contacts of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 will also no longer be automatically required to self-isolate for 10 days from 9 August. Anyone who is double-vaccinated with at least two weeks passed since their second dose and who has no symptoms will be able to end self-isolation if they return a negative PCR test. The same conditions will also apply to anyone aged between five and 17 years old, even if they have not been vaccinated. The requirement to take a PCR test will not apply to children under the age of five.

Test and Protect will also implement revised guidance for under 18s. This means that the blanket isolation of whole classes in schools will no longer happen and a targeted approach, that only identifies children and young people who are higher risk close contacts, will be adopted. Fewer young people will have to self-isolate, and most will be asked to self-isolate for a much shorter period of time. To allow time to monitor the impacts of these changes, the majority of the mitigations that were in place in schools in the previous term will be retained for up to six weeks. This will help support a safe and sustainable return to education after the summer break.

While the gateway condition on vaccination has been met, with 92% of those over the age of 40 protected by two doses of the vaccine, there are still many more people who have not had the vaccine, cannot have it, or are not yet eligible for it. Invitations for vaccines are now going out to 12 to 17 year olds with specific health conditions that make them more vulnerable to Covid. This follows the recent advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation. The government expects to have offered first doses to this group by the end of August.

The JCVI has now recommended vaccination to young people aged 16 and 17.

