The annual sale of pictures and books to raise funds for Christian Aid will run from 14 to 16 October 2021 at St Andrew’s and St George’s West Church on George Street.

The organisers are currently looking for pictures for inclusion in the sale, and ask that you contact the Convener, Lady Mary Davidson on 07714 186 754 if you have something to donate.

Books are also to be included in the October event. There will be a selection of Scottish books and printed ephemera, and some maps of Scotland.

The Edinburgh event will ensure funds are available for the life-saving work which the charity undertakes wherever there is disaster, suffering or famine. In the last decade over £1 million has been raised at the Edinburgh church from the sale of books and works of art.

There were two fundraisers in 2020 both subject to Covid restrictions. These included the sale of pictures in October and then, during Christian Aid Week 2021, a small sale selling jigsaws, toys and games with only a few paperbacks.

With only these two events in the calendar £28,000 was raised for Christian Aid.

The Kirk Session has now consented to an event in October which will be convened by James Holloway, the former Director of the Scottish National Portrait Gallery.

Thursday 14 October 2021 10am to 3pm

Friday 15 October 2021 10am to 3pm

Saturday 16 October 10am to 3pm with coffee morning from 10am to noon.

