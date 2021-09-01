A Community Fun Day and Picnic will be held in Bingham Park on Saturday 4 September between 1 and 3pm.

Community Renewal Lifting Neighbourhood Together is a ground-breaking project, which is currently testing a new approach in lifting a whole neighbourhood out of poverty in five years. It has received funding from the National Lottery Community Fund and is being delivered in Bingham, Magdalene and The Hays.

The official launch took place in October 2020, but lockdowns and Covid safety measures stalled the team’s visits to the local residents, so they postponed the fun day and picnic to officially launch the project to the community until this weekend.

During the day, residents will be able to enjoy family friendly events, entertainment and much more. And along the way, the team will be talking to residents to find out more about their aspirations for the neighbourhood.

All residents from Bingham Magdalene and The Hays are welcome.

Like this: Like Loading...