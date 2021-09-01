Hibernian Women will play their home matches at the Tony Macaroni Arena in Livingston in the new season.

The club has also entered a partnership with Armadale Thistle for the forthcoming season – should Livingston and Hibernian Women be scheduled to play at home on the same day, Hibernian Women will use Volunteer Park.

6th June 2021 Edinburgh – Action shots from Hibs win over Forfar Farmington at Ainslie Park. *

This partnership brings an end to the current arrangement with Spartans, which has seen Hibs share Ainslie Park with the club for multiple seasons.

Hibs hope to improve on their fourth place finish last term but face a mountain to climb against Celtic, Rangers and Glasgow City who are all full-time.

Head Coach Dean Gibson said: “I’m delighted we will be able to play our games at the Tony Macaroni next season. It’s a stadium that hosts games at the very highest level in Scottish football and one we are really grateful to be playing at this season.

“With the pace of the woman’s game moving in Scotland, it’s important that we continue to move with the times in all avenues of our football club. When Spartans cancelled our lease with immediate effect, it gave us a chance to find a stadium that we feel really reflects well on the quality of the league and give our players a brilliant platform to kick on next season.

“I would like to send my thanks to Derek White, Dave Black and all at Livingston Football Club for allowing us the opportunity to play at their brilliant stadium.”

General Manager Stewart McGuire said: “It’s exciting to be able to announce that Hibernian Women FC will be playing our home games at Livingston Football Club this season, a wonderful club and an impressive facility, and we are grateful for their support.

“We look forward to welcoming our supporters to the Tony Macaroni Stadium. I would just also like to thank Armadale Thistle for their wonderful support this season as our second home for Hibernian Women FC.”

