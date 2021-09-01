The St Andrews Takeaway in Portobello has partnered up with Love Seafood and the community group, Keep Porty Tidy and will offer free fish suppers this Saturday in return for plastic. This is not payment by credit card – it is instead a bag of litter collected from the beach.

To qualify for one of the thirty five free portions of fish and chips anyone who is on Portobello Beach can swap a bag of litter they collect there for one portion.

Volunteers should report to St Andrew’s takeaway on Saturday to receive their free portion. St Andrew’s takeaway 280-284 Portobello High St, Portobello, Edinburgh EH15 2AT.

The chip shop is keen to help with cleaning up the beach after the hot summer where people still continue to drop litter including plastics. Marine Scotland has reported recently that on average 500,000 pieces of plastic litter can be found on Scottish east coast beaches at any one time.

Chris MacRae, Marketing Manager for St Andrews Takeaway, said: “There’s no better way to celebrate the end of summer than with a hearty portion of fish and chips, but that shouldn’t come at a cost to our local environment. Our partnership with Love Seafood is a welcome step in our fight against beach waste.

“The local community’s commitment to keeping Portobello a litter-free zone has been outstanding. However, as more people use the beach, more effort is needed to keep it clean. We look forward to boosting our pool of litter warriors through the scheme and welcoming them through our doors for a well-deserved seaside treat.”

Naomi McCann, Marketing Manager for Love Seafood said: “Keeping our coastal communities clean, tidy and litter free is the responsibility of all beach users. Not only is littering unsightly and costly to clean up, but it also poses a threat to local people, wildlife and marine ecosystems.

“The current support from St Andrews Takeaway for Keep Porty Tidy is helping to reduce the amount of litter on Portobello’s magnificent beach and we look forward to working with them to reward hard working volunteers this Saturday with a classic seaside staple – delicious fish and chips!”

St Andrews Takeaway has partnered with Love Seafood, who is on a mission to inspire the nation to fall in love with seafood and what better way than to create a cleaner, safer shoreline. Keep Porty Tidy is a volunteer group tackling litter through community action in Portobello and will be on hand on the day to support with equipment and advice on picking litter safely and efficiently.

Like this: Like Loading...