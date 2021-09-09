A 70 year-old man was struck by the driver of a car on Gorgie Road near Robertson Avenue on Friday 3 September around 7.55pm. He was taken to hospital by the emergency services who were called to the scene.

Edinburgh Police would like to receive any webcam footage in connection with their investigation into the incident.

Two cars were both travelling east at this location – a silver Jaguar and a black BMW – at the time and both drivers stopped. The driver of the silver Jaguar left before police arrived.

Constable Denise Gall, of Dalkeith Road Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch. In particular, if anyone has a dash cam device, please check your footage as your images could assist our investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3131 of 3 September, 2021.”

Police Scotland. Photo: © 2020, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

