EARLS, the newest sandwich shop in Stockbridge, is officially open. The inspiration for their hearty sandwiches comes from Brooklyn with focaccia and chilli buns something new for foodies to try.

Along with the sandwiches the shop offers cold beers by Moonwake Beer which hails from Leith.

The ingredients and combinations they use in their food are quite new – from ingredients like sweet carrot kraut, peanut jalapeño emulsion and beer-braised shallot jam to flavour combinations like pecorino and truffle remoulade.







Even the veggies get a look in with the “Unusually Bubble” – a pairing of cheddar and gruyere bubble and squeak, fried egg and Marmite mayo topped with a retro crisp classic, Chipsticks.

There is a brunch with a black pudding banger made by Thom Parsons head chef at The Pantry served with fried egg, hash brown and Mexican jalapeño cheese topped with thousand island mayo and encased in a challah bun.

Leith-based brewery Moonwake Beer will take centre stage in Earls’ beer line up and there are other options such as homemade ice tea and cold brew coffee from Minor Figures.

Earls – Stockbridge Edinburgh Picture by Stewart Attwood All images © Stewart Attwood Photography 2021.

Kieran McGuckian, Manager of Earls, said of the opening: “We set out to create a neighbourhood eatery that’s all about excellent food in a relaxed and welcoming environment. Earls is a place where our customers can listen to great music, enjoy delicious drinks and get stuck into a class sandwich with their pals. We don’t suggest coming here on a first date – it’s going to get messy.”

Located at 74 Raeburn Place, Edinburgh, Earls is now open every day – except Tuesday – from 11.00am – 8.00pm, 11.00am – 5.00pm on Sundays, for both sit in and take away.









Like this: Like Loading...