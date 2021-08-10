The big news today is that pantomime stars, Allan Stewart and Grant Stott, will head up the cast of The King’s Theatre pantomime from 27 November 2021.

Allan and Grant as Queen May and Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty will of course greatly miss their pal and colleague Andy Gray who died of Covid in January, and who was an integral part of the King’s panto.

They will however be accompanied on stage by Jordan Young playing Muddles, and Clare Gray who is Andy’s daughter, and who will play Narcissa in a very fitting tribute to her father. Sia Dauda will play Princess Beauty and Nicola Meehan will be magical as The Good Fairy.

This panto will be the last before the theatre is closed for a £25 million refurbishment. The panto will take to the stage at the Festival Theatre until the King’s opens again in 2024.















Like this: Like Loading...