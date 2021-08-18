Teenage talent Leon Flint (pictured) powered to 12 points from six rides to top score for Berwick Bandits but the Borders club skidded to their second defeat in two nights in the SGB Championship.

They lost 57-33 at lowly Kent Kings on Tuesday and this time it was Birmingham Brummies who took the points and moved off the bottom of the 12-strong league to be replaced by Kent.

Former Edinburgh Monarchs skipper Eric Riss was Birmingham’s top scorer with 14 points from five outings while ex-Glasgow Tigers racer Chris Harris was next best with 12 points.

Guest Tom Brennan scored seven points, including a win in Heat 11 with 18-year-old, home-bred talent Flint in second spot, with Harris third, for a 5-1 which brought Berwick to within two points of the home side at 34-32.

But they could not sustain the challenge and Brummies claimed a 4-2 in the next race followed by three 5-1 scorelines to win comfortably 53-37.

SGB Championship: Birmingham Brummies 53, Berwick Bandits 37

