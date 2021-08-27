Southern Light will kick start the public phase of fund-raising for the transformational redevelopment of Edinburgh’s historical King’s Theatre with the performance of SOUTHERN LIGHT SINGS FOR THE KING’S

With the recent announcement of Scottish Government grant funding, £22.1 million of the £25 million capital spend to transform the King’s Theatre is in place.

The remaining £2.9 million will come from a public fundraising campaign which begins in razzle-dazzling style with Southern Light Sings for the King’s performance running from 9 – 11 September 2021 all tickets being sold in aid of the King’s campaign.

The King’s has been home to Southern Light since 1925 and they will be presenting a selection of well-loved numbers from their previous shows.

While this performance is to support the King’s Theatre, which has been Southern Light’s home for nearly a century, it will be held in the Festival Theatre to allow for maximum audience capacity and therefore greater fundraising potential.

Southern Light will welcome audiences to a night of toe-tapping musical entertainment in the Festival Theatre, in aid of the King’s Theatre Redevelopment Campaign. Edinburgh’s longest established musical theatre company starts its 125th season with a selection of well-loved numbers from its previous shows including Me and My Girl, Hello Dolly, My Fair Lady, The Wizard of Oz and Brigadoon, many of which have delighted audiences at the King’s Theatre which has been the company’s home since 1925.

Fiona Gibson CEO of Capital Theatres said: “We’re moved and inspired by Southern Light’s commitment to the King’s transformational redevelopment project. Not only will Southern Light Sings for the King’s be a barnstorming evening of music and dance, it will also encapsulate how much of a treasure the theatre is now to the people of Edinburgh, and will continue to be so for generations to come in its new and improved form.

Jonathan Tait, President of Southern Light said: “The King’s Theatre has been intertwined with our company for nearly a century, and it is an honour to be able to help them at this exciting part of the theatre’s history. We are privileged to have had the opportunity to perform in a building that means so much to the people of Edinburgh and we are delighted that we are playing a part in ensuring others will get that opportunity in the future.

THURSDAY 9 SEPTEMBER TO SATURDAY 11 SEP 2021

Evenings 7.30pm | Matinee Sat 2:30pm

www.capitaltheatres.com

