Police are asking anyone with dash cam footage for help in establishing what happened at Hermiston Gait roundabout this morning.

The incident happened about 9.30am when two motorcyclists were travelling on the roundabout near the slop to the Calder Road junction. The rider of one a BMW RT1200 drove off the road ending up on the grass verge. The 49 year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with a serious leg injury.

The second bike was a black Harley Davidson.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “We are trying to establish what has happened to cause this motorbike to leave the road and to clarify if any other vehicles were involved.

“We are keen to speak to anyone driving in the area at the time. We would also appeal to anyone with dash-cam footage that may help with our collision investigation to get in touch.

“If you can help please contact us on 101, quoting incident 0827 of Wednesday, 11 August, 2021.”

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

