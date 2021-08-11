Public Health Scotland has just published today’s figures and we have added them to the table below.

Drop in clinics have now opened to 16 and 17 year-olds offering Pfizer vaccines.

The Scottish Government has written to health boards to say that this age group can be vaccinated in drop-ins now, provided staff training and information resources are in place. Availability was advertised locally before the full national roll-out on Tuesday.

Anyone in this age group who lives in mainland Scotland can also book an appointment via the online portal at NHS Inform. Eligible young people in Shetland, Orkney and Western Isles will be contacted by their health board and invited to attend clinics.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “In line with the latest advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), those who are 16 and 17 will be offered a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“We know that drop-in clinics make it easier for young people to fit getting vaccinated into their busy lives. I am therefore pleased to announce that some clinics started to offer 16-17 year olds the Pfizer vaccine last weekend. Arrangements differ across the country, and you should check your local health board’s social media channels to see what is available in your local area.

“From Tuesday 10 August, all drop-in clinics in Scotland that offer the Pfizer vaccine will be open to 16-17-year-olds.

“I would urge all eligible young people to take up the offer of vaccination. You can find out where your nearest drop-in clinics are by visiting NHS Inform which will direct you to the latest information from your local health board – or through your local board’s social media channels.

“Our route out of this pandemic is getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, that is why I am urging young people to take up the offer of the vaccine by dropping into a clinic or by booking an appointment.”

Scotland has now moved beyond Level 0 but the legal requirement for wearing masks in indoor settings is to be retained largely as it has been.

Date Daily cases Lothian New tests Test positivity rate Deaths reported today Death statistics according to daily measurement ICU Hospital Positive cases during pandemic First doses of vaccine in last day Second doses of vaccine in last day Number of people who have had first dose Number of people who have had second dose 11 August 2021 1,498 255 32,735 5.0% 10 8,013 42 356 357,917 4,941 17,721 4,034,420 3,375,524 10 August 2021 1,032 190 14,317 7.8% 11 8,003 40 352 356,419 2,652 15,747 4,029,479 3,357,803 9 August 2021 851 175 14,049 6.7% 0 7,992 42 356 355,388 1,975 18,590 4,026,827 3,342,056 8 August 2021 1,240 40 360 7 August 2021 1,386 24,025 6.3% 9 41 359 4.022,914 3,305,325 6 August 2021 1,250

185 5.5% 7 7,983 54 367 2,209 17,266 4,020,712 3,286,153 5 August 2021 1,381 290 30,788 4.9% 11 7,976 55 381 350,667 2,185 19,353 4,018,503 3,268,887 4 August 2021 1271 206 29,257 4.7% 13 7,965 58 383 349,286 2,114 18,291 4,016,326 3,249,622 3 August 2021 1,016 196 13,704 8.1% 9 7,952 61 406 348,018 4,014,212 3,231,331 2 August 2021 799 166 13,807 6.5% 1 7,943 60 407 347,005 4,012,496 3,214,801 1 August 2021 1,034 164 21,046 5.4% 3 7,942 62 422 346,206 4,011,060 3,197,899

National Records of Scotland

Deaths involving Covid-19 for Week 31: 2 – 8 August 2021

As at 8 August, 10,421 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) today.

In the week 2 – 8 August, 51 deaths were registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, an increase of five deaths from the previous week.

15 deaths were of people aged under 65, 13 were people aged 65-74 and there were 23 deaths of people aged 75 or over.

Glasgow City had eight deaths, North Lanarkshire had seven and Dundee City had six deaths. 20 council areas had at least one death last week.

43 deaths were in hospitals, three were in care homes and five were at home or in a non-institutional setting.

Deaths from all causes were 7% above the five year average for this week. Most excess deaths are still happening at home, with home and non-institution deaths 33% above average in the most recent week.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said:“NRS figures released today show that last week, there were 51 deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is an increase of five on the previous week’s figure.”

Beyond Level 0

The legal requirement for physical distancing and limits on gatherings has been removed from Monday 9 August when all venues across Scotland are able to re-open.

Some protective measures will stay in place such as the use of face coverings indoors and the collection of contact details as part of Test and Protect. Capacity limits of 2000 people indoors and 5000 people outdoors will also remain in place although some exceptions may be possible on a case by case basis. These will be reviewed on a three weekly basis to ensure they remain proportionate.

Adults identified as close contacts of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 will also no longer be automatically required to self-isolate for 10 days from 9 August. Anyone who is double-vaccinated with at least two weeks passed since their second dose and who has no symptoms will be able to end self-isolation if they return a negative PCR test. The same conditions will also apply to anyone aged between five and 17 years old, even if they have not been vaccinated. The requirement to take a PCR test will not apply to children under the age of five.

Test and Protect will also implement revised guidance for under 18s. This means that the blanket isolation of whole classes in schools will no longer happen and a targeted approach, that only identifies children and young people who are higher risk close contacts, will be adopted. Fewer young people will have to self-isolate, and most will be asked to self-isolate for a much shorter period of time. To allow time to monitor the impacts of these changes, the majority of the mitigations that were in place in schools in the previous term will be retained for up to six weeks. This will help support a safe and sustainable return to education after the summer break.

While the gateway condition on vaccination has been met, with 92% of those over the age of 40 protected by two doses of the vaccine, there are still many more people who have not had the vaccine, cannot have it, or are not yet eligible for it. Invitations for vaccines are now going out to 12 to 17 year olds with specific health conditions that make them more vulnerable to Covid. This follows the recent advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation. The government expects to have offered first doses to this group by the end of August.

The JCVI has now recommended vaccination to young people aged 16 and 17.

