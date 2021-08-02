In the latest on-sale, the Pleasance have ensured the programme is packed full of the best comedy, theatre and performance! Pleasance favourites Seann Walsh and Tall Stories will be back this year. There’s even more to enjoy online with a new digital showcase as well as the National Partnership Award shows heading to the world wide web. Keep an eye on the website and social media channels for rolling additions to the so you can snap up tickets when they become available.

Comedy

Seann Walsh will return once more to the Pleasance! He has renamed his show because after the year we’ve had ‘Same Again?’ cut too close to the bone, but ‘Back from the Bed’ (formerly ‘Same Again?’) will be unmissable after a difficult year in which millions of decent people tragically lost their lives to TikTok.

Making his Edinburgh debut having sold out three UK tours, Aurie Styla is ready to see what all the fuss is about. In a guaranteed hour of hilarity, he’ll bring some of his best routines and road-test material for his new tour.

‘Maniac’ is the new work-in-progress from Rachel Fairburn and she’s promising dark humour, a bit of filth and probably some misplaced outrage about everything from insomniacs to slasher movies. Sam Lake comes to Edinburgh with an hour of stand-up talking about his ‘#GOALS’, and how he copes with succeeding and (more often) failing at them.

Join Tom Lucy as he tests brand-new material; or catch an hour of new stand-up material from two rising comedy stars, everyone’s favourite Mancunian Josh Jones, and Newcastle’s Louise Young.

Theatre

Fairies. Goblins. Donkeys… Super Soakers!? With bed sheets for togas, ‘A Rubbish Midsummer Night’s Dream’ returns to stage Shakespeare’s mischievous comedy, using only a box of pound-shop props, a camel onesie, some lightsabres and a ladder.

Online

Although live shows are back with a vengeance, the online programme is still a crucial way to ensure audiences can enjoy the Fringe without being there in person. Join an adventurous young girl and her seafaring father as ‘Tall Stories’ reimagine a tiny snail’s incredible trip around the world, inspired by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s much-loved book, ‘The Snail and the Whale’.

Pleasance’s new pilot programme, The Edinburgh Fringe Digital Showcase, in partnership with The Academy of Music & Theatre Arts (AMATA) at Falmouth University, will present a fantastic range of shows. AMATA’s broadcast and creation studios will become a hub for livestreams, on-sale with the AMATA box office. If you can’t make the stream, tickets are now available for catch-up viewing on the Fringe Player following the livestream.

This project is funded by the Arts Council England National Lottery Project Grants, Falmouth University, Pleasance Theatre Trust, AMATA, Hall for Cornwall, and supported by Sennheiser. The line-up includes Jam First’s ‘Hellish’, ‘The Sian Clarke Experience’, Owdyado presenting ‘Twisted Tales Goes to The Fringe’, Arthur Smith’s ‘SYD’, Natasha’s Brown’s ‘I am (Not) Kanye West’, and Coppice Theatre’s children’s show ‘Science Adventures – The Power Pickle’.

It may be a year unlike any other, but the Pleasance are striving to ensure that their Edinburgh Fringe venues are full of the most vibrant and exciting shows. With performances to enjoy in Edinburgh, London and online, make sure you check out the Pleasance’s programme this summer!

Box office Tickets available from www.pleasance.co.uk or call 0207 609 1800.

