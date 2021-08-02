Four Lothians-based players – Dan Coultas, Robbie Croll, David Forrester and Robbie Shepherdson – plus Great Britain international Alan Forsyth, are in Scotland’s EuroHockey Championship II squad for Gniezno, Poland from August 11 to 22.

The return of the 29-year-old, highly-regarded sniper could be critical for Scotland who are aiming to return to the top flight of international hockey by securing a place in the World Cup qualifiers later this month.

Paisley-born Forsyth, son of national coach, Derek Forsyth, has been in Tokyo as travelling reserve for the Great Britain side and the Blue Sticks are in Pool B in Europe with Austria, Ukraine and Switzerland. Pool A features Ireland, Italy, Poland and Croatia.

Robbie Croll, Rob Field and Andy McConnell are set to make their international debuts for Scotland while Dan Coultas and Hamish Imrie are back for Scotland for the first time since 2016.

Only six of the 18-strong squad play in Scotland and the squad open against Ukraine before playing Austria and Switzerland.

SCOTLAND: Tommy Alexander, Michael Bremner, Cammy Golden (Uhlenhorst), Andy Bull, Lee Morton (Old Georgians), Gavin Byers (Grobflottbeker), Murray Collins, Ed Greaves (Teddington), Dan Coultas (Watsonians), Robbie Croll (Edinburgh University), Rob Field (Holcombe), David Forrester, Robbie Shepherdson (Grange), Alan Forsyth (HGC), Rob Harwood, Andy McConnell (Western Wildcats), Hamish Imrie (Royal Antwerp), Callum Mackenzie (Wimbledon). Travelling reserves: Hamish Galt (Western Wildcats), Struan Walker (Club an der Alster)

Picture: Dan Coultas (white shirt) playing for Grange

