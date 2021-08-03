Nurses at Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh have been given eight dedicated car parking spaces thanks to their supporters.

Infrastructure and engineering company, Amey, along with suppliers and supporters have donated materials, time and labour free of charge to create the parking bays in the space of three days.

It means Marie Curie Nurses, providing end of life care to terminally ill patients in the Frogston Road-based hospice, will find it easier to park for their shift as parking bays are reserved for visitors, with Nurses seeking alternative safe places to leave their cars.

Christine Connor, Partnerships Manager at Marie Curie, said: “We are so grateful and delighted with our eight parking spaces and want to express our gratitude to Amey, as well as their suppliers and supporters. Without their incredibly kind gesture of goodwill, it would have cost us £20,000 to create the parking bays, which is the equivalent of two days running costs at the hospice.

“Having additional bays in the hospice grounds will not only make it easier for our Nurses to park at the start of a shift, but it will also provide extra security and safety to them and their cars, especially in the winter.”

Nick Powell, Amey Account Director, said: “We are absolutely delighted that we were able to support Marie Curie and create eight dedicated car parking spaces for local nurses. It’s great that they will be able to focus on the fantastic work they do, rather than worrying about where they can park. I am immensely proud of the Amey team in Edinburgh who have once again gone to great lengths to organise and deliver a fantastic project, I also want to say a big thanks to all of the suppliers who donated to this project, as without them we wouldn’t have been able to make this happen.”

Suppliers and supporters are Cloburn Quarry Company Ltd, Pudsey Diamond, Tennant Transport, Tarmac, Scot Heat & Power and Urbis.

Amey Contractors are James Marshall, Jessica Masterton, Barry Currier (site supervisor), David McEwan, Terrance Flannigan, David Forrest, Bob McLintoch, Justin McHendrie and Alan McLelland. Connor Holmes, Paul Davidson & Darryl Bullock (Electrical Supervisor).

