NetWalking returns to the Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber’s programme on Wednesday, 18 August from 13:45 to 16:00. It combines networking with an outdoor walk to boost well-being and increase contacts.

Attendees will meet at the Edinburgh Technopole car park and they will explore the stunning woodland settings of the Bush Estate and Moredun with the backdrop of The Pentland Hills (pictured). The walk will finish at Edinburgh Technopole Hub’s cafe.

Another regular event making a comeback is the Chamber Business Breakfast. The next one is on Thursday, 26 August from 8:30 to 10:30 at Dalhousie Castle, near Bonnyrigg. Details of the guest speaker will follow soon.

A chamber spokesman said: “The chamber’s monthly breakfast brings together business people from East Lothian, Edinburgh, Midlothian and the surrounding areas to meet, eat and network on the fourth Thursday of each month except July and October.

“There are a wide range of people who attend from all sectors, from sole traders and start-ups to some of the biggest businesses in the city.

“Each month there is a guest speaker who offer their expertise on relevant business issues or share their own experiences of running a business.

“You can expect an excellent breakfast, make new connections through informal networking, get an introduction if there’s someone you’d like to meet and find new local customers and suppliers.”

The spokesman added: “If this is your first breakfast or you haven’t attended in a while the chamber team are on hand to make introductions.”



