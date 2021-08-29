The Museum of Edinburgh which is housed in Huntly House, one of the most historic buildings on the Royal Mile reopens on 30 August 2021.

There are centuries of Edinburgh’s history among the various exhibits from both the Old and New Towns.

Highlights include:

the National Covenant of 1638, which led to civil war.

the collar and bowl of Greyfriars Bobby, the Skye terrier whose dogged devotion to his dead master touched the hearts of many and inspired numerous books and film adaptations.

New Town designer James Craig’s iconic plans.

First World War commander Earl Haig’s extensive collections are also on display.

The Museum also houses collections of decorative art which reveal a rich history of Scottish craftsmanship, from cut and engraved glass and intricately made silver from Edinburgh and Canongate, costume, longcase clocks, along with Scottish pottery and Scottish porcelain dating from the 1760s.







Cllr Donald Wilson, Culture and Communities Convener, said: “We’re so happy to be able to open the doors of our wonderful museum once again, the building itself is an experience with quirky rooms and turrets to explore.

“During the pandemic our Museum & Galleries service explored ways to engage with audiences virtually, creating online versions of exhibitions, digital lectures, podcasts and coming up with educational programmes that parents and teachers could use at home. However, the moment that our museum could once again welcome visitors physically has long been on our minds.”

Cllr Amy McNeese-Mechan, Culture and Communities Vice Convener said: “Visitors are invited to discover Edinburgh’s fascinating history through the Museum of Edinburgh’s wide and varied collections of iconic items, beautiful objects as well as to learn fascinating facts and hear gruesome tales. The Museum is truly unique.

“The safety of our visitors and team is our main priority, and we’re following the latest government guidance to ensure the museum is Covid-secure.”

Entry to exhibitions is free. To help welcome all visitors back, staff will be on hand to explain the changes that have been put in place and to answer any questions. Visitors will be asked to observe social distancing, wear a face covering (unless exempt), use the hand-sanitiser and to check in via the NHS Test and Trace app. There is a one-way system to follow throughout.

Greyfriars Bobby

