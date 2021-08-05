Police are appealing for information after an incident in Mansfield Place on Wednesday.

A 58-year-old male cyclist was knocked from his bike by the driver of a vehicle who then failed to stop on Mansfield Place, Edinburgh, on Wednesday, 4 August, 2021.

The incident happened about 7.30 am.

The cyclist was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he was detained for treatment. His injuries, at this time, do not appear serious.

Constable Alexander Marshall, Edinburgh Road Policing Unit, said: “At the moment, officers don’t have a description of the vehicle that struck the man and failed to stop, however, officers are checking CCTV and speaking to people who were in the area at the time.

“We are still keen to hear from anyone with information that may help our investigation, particularly motorists on the street around the time who have dash-cam footage.”

Information can be passed to Police Scotland via 101 quoting reference number 0554 of Wednesday, 4 August, 2021. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police Scotland. Photo: © 2020, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

