2021’s International Festival has one of the world’s most sought-after violinists of her generation as a resident artist, the Scottish violinist Nicola Benedetti. The three concerts of Nicola’s residency, spanning Baroque to contemporary music, combine her wide musical range with her passion for music education.

For her first International Festival concert this year on 14 August, Nicola will be joined by the Benedetti Baroque Orchestra of specially selected period-instrument players in a concert revealing the multifaceted musical creations of Vivaldi and Geminiani’s ‘La Folia’.

On 17 August, she will put the violin front and centre in ‘The Story of the Violin’, a brand-new multimedia concert running through the history of the instrument – from its beginnings in 16th-century Italy right through to its technological connections today.

On 21 August, Nicola will conclude her residency with Stravinsky’s darkly witty ‘The Soldier’s Tale’, a unique mix of theatre, dance and music. She will be joined by a specially selected ensemble of musicians to bring Stravinsky’s sly musical storytelling to life.

Edinburgh International Festival, the world’s leading performing arts festival, pioneers the return of live performance in Scotland from 7 – 29 August with a diverse programme of UK and international artists.

This year’s programme features over 170 classical and contemporary music, theatre, opera, dance and spoken word performances, including 15 new commissions and premieres.

